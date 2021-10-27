KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan makes special request to Rajkummar Rao after he mimics Shah Rukh Khan, watch

Rajkummar Rao channelled his inner Shah Rukh Khan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 when Kriti Sanon told Amitabh Bachchan about Rajkummar's mimicry skills.

In the video, shared by Sony Entertainment Television on social media, Kriti began by saying, “He is so good at mimicry, sir, you must see. He was giving me a glimpse of his mimicries in the vanity van.” Surprised by the information, Amitabh requested Rajkummar, “Please perform, sir.”

“I will try, sir. I can mimic Shah Rukh, I used to do it even as a child, I can do it now as well,” he says before he recites lines from Shah Rukh's Devdas. Impressed, Amitabh then requests him to mimic Sunny Deol. “Chalo, Sunny Deol karke dikhaiye (Mimic Sunny Deol),” Amitabh requests. Rajkummar obliges, delivering his lines from Gaddar. He ended his performance with a chant of Hindustan Zindabaad. Amitabh, too, joined the chants.

Rajkummar has previously revealed that Shah Rukh was one of the reasons he became an actor. Speaking with a leading daily in January, Rajkummar had said, “I am an actor because of Shah Rukh sir. Seeing him on screen made me want to join the industry because I could connect with his journey. He taught me that if you have a dream and if you’re ready to work hard, the dream will come true. We all know how charming he is and how he makes everyone feel special. There is so much to learn from him be it on-screen or off it.”

Apart from mimicking Shah Rukh on KBC 13, Rajkummar was also spotted cheering for Kriti when she and Amitabh danced to the song Duniyaa. In a promo released on Tuesday, Kriti went down on one knee and asked Amitabh if he would dance with her.