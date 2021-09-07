Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai help Aaradhya with online classes
bollywood

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai help Aaradhya with online classes

On Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan talked about Aaradhya and her online classes. He said that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are very involved and help her whenever she needs it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan poses with his granddaughter Aaradhya.

Kalpana Singh, the principal of a school in Gwalior, was the latest contestant to make it to the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. She talked to host Amitabh Bachchan about the challenges of online classes, and he opened up about his granddaughter, Aaradhya, who is also adjusting to the new normal.

Amitabh said that Aaradhya’s parents, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, are there to help her out as she attends her online classes. “Humare ghar mein bhi bachchi hai jo online shiksha prapt kar rahi hai. Din bhar lage rehte hai aur mata-pita dono wahaan sahyogi ban ke rehte hai, kaise computer chalaya jaaye, kya PPT karna hai, saara kuch sandesh dete rehte hai (Even I have a little one at home attending online classes. She is busy all day and even her parents help her out with how to use a computer and with the PowerPoint presentations etc).”

“Kai baar toh humne dekha koi yoga class ho toh actually yoga kar rahi hai wahaan computer ke saamne. Bada ascharya hota hai. Ek-aadh baar main bhi gaya hoon jab inki class chal rahi hoti hai Aaradhya ki. Bohot achcha ek vaatavaran banta hai (Sometimes, I have seen her in the middle of yoga class, doing yoga in front of the computer screen. I was surprised. I was there for a few classes of Aaradhya’s and the environment is great),” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Also see | KBC 13: Virender Sehwag teases Sourav Ganguly about Greg Chappell, leaves Amitabh Bachchan in splits

In 2019, at a press conference for Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh talked about how Aishwarya and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda play the game at home and answer questions. He said that his wife, Jaya Bachchan, leaves everything else to watch the show. He also said that Aaradhya watches the show as well.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 also features celebrity guests every Friday. The first celebrity guests on the show were former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will feature in the upcoming episode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan aaradhya bachchan abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Suhana shares her pic as she enjoys view from her New York home, Navya reacts

Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara once wanted to leak his number in her school

Dino Morea: ‘I do not think my equation with Bipasha Basu ever changed’

Saif says Bhoot Police needed 'great guy’ as co-star: ‘They came up with Arjun’
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP