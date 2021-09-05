KBC 13: Farah Khan shares pic with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan but with a clarification

Farah Khan has shared a picture from her visit to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The director-choreographer took to Instagram and shared a selfie taken by host Amitabh Bachchan. It also featured Deepika Padukone.

“U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday),” she captioned the picture.

She followed it up with a clarification with regard to her Covid-19 status. “P.s- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot,” she added.

Farah tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. She took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday and confirmed the news. “I wonder if this happened coz i didn't put my 'kaala teeka'... Despite being double vaccinated, & working with mostly, double vaxxed people... I've still managed to test positive for Covid... I've already informed everyone I came in contact with to get tested. However if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory) please test yourself. Hoping to recover soon,” she wrote.

During the week, Sony Television also released a clip from Farah and Deepika's special episode. In it, Deepika and Amitabh recreated the iconic ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’ scene from her debut film Om Shanti Om while Farah directed them.

Although Deepika recreated the moment similar to the one scene in the film, Amitabh gave it an ‘angry’ twist to the shot, leaving both the ladies in splits.

Also read: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan auditions with Deepika Padukone for Farah Khan, recreates 'ek chutki sindoor' scene

Besides KBC 13, Farah was also seen in a recent episode of Super Dance 4. She had shared a video from the sets in which she grooved with Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur. Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi were also a part of the clip. The group performed on Touch It by KiDi. Farah is also a judge on Zee Comedy Show.