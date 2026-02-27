Kerala HC pulls up CBFC for ignoring guidelines on social harmony in certifying The Kerala Story 2: 'Disregard of law'
The Kerala High Court has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-watch The Kerala Story 2, while granting a stay on the film's release.
Hours before The Kerala Story 2 was to hit the screens, the Kerala High Court first granted a stay on the film's release, then considered an appeal against the interim order, and reserved its verdict in the matter. The film has not been released in theatres, with its fate uncertain. However, the court has pulled up the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for how it certified the film, calling it ‘manifest disregard of the applicable law’. The CBFC had certified the film U/A.
Kerala HC pulls up CBFC in The Kerala Story 2 case
On Thursday, in its order granting an interim stay against the release of The Kerala Story 2, the Kerala High Court said that prima facie there is ‘non-application of mind’ by the censor board while certifying the movie. The court also said that the guidelines for ensuring a film does not disrupt social harmony appear not to have been adhered to by the CBFC. “Prima facie, these guidelines do not seem to have been borne in mind by the CBFC while granting certification, and there is a manifest disregard of the applicable law, necessitating this court to interfere,” it said.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order on two pleas challenging the release of the film. The court also said that dissemination of content with a tendency to create discord, disturb law and order, or undermine social harmony cannot fall within the ambit of freedom of speech.
The court directed the central government to consider and pass orders within two weeks from Thursday on a revision petition against the certification of the film, asking the CBFC to re-watch it.
Court reserves verdict on plea challenging stay
However, hours after the judge put the film's release on hold, a division bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday considered an appeal against the interim order and reserved its verdict.
In a late evening hearing, a bench of Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan observed that the pleas opposing the film's certification were in the nature of a public interest litigation (PIL) and questioned how the single judge could hear it. The bench, however, did not pass any interim order in the court, at the conclusion of the hearing, as sought by the producer.
Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.