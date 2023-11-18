Khichdi 2 box office collection: Parekh family's adventure comedy opens at 1.1 cr

Khichdi 2, Aatish Kapadia's adventure comedy which is the sequel to his Khichdi: The Movie (2010) has hit the screens. As per a press note issued by the makers, JD Majethia's Hats Off Productions, the ensemble comedy has opened at ₹1.1 crore at the domestic box office despite a strategically staggered release. (Also Read: Supriya Pathak interview: I've played a new Gujarati mother every time, from Dhankor in Ram-Leela to Hansa in Khichdi 2) Khichdi 2 arrives 11 years after the first film

Khichi 2 opening day

Khichdi 2 arrives merely five days after the mammoth release of Maneesh Sharma's tentpole spy thriller Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. That film is on the verge of crossing ₹200 crore at the domestic box office. Released on the Diwali day, Tiger 3 has naturally grabbed majority of the screens across the country.

However, Khichdi 2 has held its own, managing to rake in a little above ₹1 crore on its opening day, November 17, despite not having any known ‘stars’ in its cast.

About Khichdi 2

Helmed by Aatish Kapadia, the film stars Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD) in the lead roles.

Khichdi first came into existence as a stage play. It revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series and movie. The sequel, an adventure comedy, has released 13 years after the first film.

Talking about ‘Khichdi 2’, actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia shared his excitement and told ANI, “Fans of Khichdi used to keep asking us when are we bringing it back. When Khichdi was released for the first time, it became a habit for people to watch it every week. So, they wanted to watch it regularly. The series ended and the movie came a little later. After that, a web series came too. They used to keep asking about it in the gaps in the middle. So, we thought there was a demand for it.”

The trailer of Khichdi 2 features the Parekh family romancing in the Swiss Alps, fighting goons, and being chased by villains in the desert. Director-choreographer Farah Khan is seen in a special role.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON