Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film close to entering 200 crore club in India

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is all set to enter the ₹200 crore club in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 is likely to earn over ₹10 crore on its first Friday. The film released in theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif picks who'll win in a face-off between Tiger 3's Zoya and Deepika Padukone from Pathaan) Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 earned ₹44.5 crore [Hindi: ₹43 crore; Telugu: ₹1.3 crore; Tamil: ₹2 lakh] on Sunday, ₹59 crore [Hindi: ₹58 crore; Telugu: ₹1.1 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh] on Monday, and ₹44.3 crore [Hindi: ₹43.5 crore; Telugu: ₹7 lakh; Tamil: ₹1 lakh] on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, it earned ₹21.1 crore [Hindi: ₹20.5 crore; Telugu: ₹5 lakh; Tamil: ₹1 lakh] and on Thursday it minted ₹18.5 crore [Hindi: ₹18 crore; Telugu: ₹42 lakh; Tamil: ₹8 lakh] The total week one collection stands at ₹187.65 crore [Hi: ₹183 crore; Telugu: ₹4.02 crore; Tamil: ₹63 lakh]. The film is likely to mint ₹10.33 crore on Friday. Since its release, the film has earned ₹ 197.98 crore at the domestic box office.

Tiger 3 fan meet

Tiger 3 actors Salman, Katrina, and Emraan Hashmi interacted with fans at a theatre in Mumbai on Friday. Salman was dressed in a blue t-shirt and denims, while Katrina wore a yellow dress. Emraan was seen dressed in a dark grey t-shirt and faded denims.

Salman and Katrina also shook a leg on their popular chartbuster from the film, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Salman was also seen pulling the leg of a fan.

About Tiger 3

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Jethwa. Tiger 3 is set after the events of Pathaan and is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows Salman Khan's eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country. Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Tiger 3 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Salman as Tiger is a rockstar, and carries the same swag which he showed to his fans 11 years ago with Ek Tha Tiger. He shows the same emotions, exudes the same charm and at 58, possess quite the stamina for all the action he pulls off. At times I felt the director underutilised Salman's star power in Tiger 3, but the actor doesn't give any chance to complain. Katrina has upped her game and how. Her action sequences are on par, and she performs them so effortlessly, looking so convincing while at it."

