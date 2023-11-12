Supriya Pathak interview: I've played a new Gujarati mother every time, from Dhankor in Ram-Leela to Hansa in Khichdi 2

If Hansa from Khichdi read Supriya Pathak's interview, she'd restlessly keep asking Prafful what every word means. The character is now like a second skin to Supriya, who made her debut in the parallel film movement of the 1980s and regained popularity with the comedy show in early 2000s. (Also Read: When Supriya Pathak had an East-meets-West romance with Hugh Grant in controversial French film The Bengali Night) Supriya Pathak reprises her iconic character of Hansa in Khichdi 2

In an exclusive interview, Supriya talks about reprising Hansa for the upcoming film Khichdi 2, working with her sister Ratna Pathak Shah, and whether the comedy of that time and genre has aged well. Excerpts:

You've played Hansa for more than two decades now. Has it become your default acting mode? Or does it still take time to warm up to her?

I transform into Hansa at the drop of a hat actually (laughs). But when we started Khichdi and were doing it for a regular time, I had a tough time doing any other character, in not speaking or moving my hand like Hansa. Now, it's not like that anymore. I get into her and out of her very easily. She's a key part of my existence. I'm in love with her. Playing her takes effort, but not too much of it.

You said at the trailer launch of Khichdi 2 that Hansa is like a medicine for you. Your sister Ratna Pathak Shah also said that comedy saved her. What is it about comedy that redeems actors like you?

It's a kind of therapy because when you're doing comedy, the inside of you is happy. The thought that's running through your mind is a happy one. That's how comedy becomes a turning point for you when you're doing a lot of difficult work. It becomes a stress-free situation. For me, Hansa is a medicine because when I play her, I feel contentment. Normally also I feel contended, thank god for that. But with Hansa, there's a peace and happy lethargy. This one doesn't do anything (laughs). It gives my body and mind a lot of rest, which is very needed.

A lot of actors claim comedy is the toughest to crack. Did it always come so easy to you?

It's the timing. Even with Hansa, the timing has to be correct. When you're doing comedy on stage, the timing has to be on point. When it's a film or a TV show, it's in the editor's hand. You cannot let any loose moment go. This is what makes comedy a difficult genre to crack.

Not too many people remember the Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai crossover episode where Hansa reunited with your long-lost sister Maya, played by your real-life sister. What memories do you have of working with Ratna?

Ratna ji and I haven't done too much work together. We did a show called Idhar Udhar (1985). That was also comedy and we had great fun working together. After that, when we really worked together were the two crossover episodes. I really enjoyed working with her. She's great at timing so it brings out the best in you. It was a very lovely and cute episode. In fact, I asked JD and Aatish (makers) to continue with some more of it later.

Your mother Dina Pathak was also in Khichdi. She played Badi Amma, who was insanely in love with pani-puri. What kind of memories do you have of working with her?

She was a great actor. Working with your family who are in the same profession isn't easy. There's a lot of undercurrent which the audience may not realise, but you do as a person. So working with family doesn't make it any easier. When she comes on set, she's a professional actor so behaves like that. And so do you. For me, working with her was a very great moment of working with a very good actor. Again, her timing was terrific. Her being my mother didn't make it easier or tougher. That's the same with Ratna ji, Pankaj ji (Kapur, husband), or even my daughter Sanah (Kapur).

Stars like Kriti Kulhari and Pratik Gandhi pop up for cameos in Khichdi 2. But the Parekh family are the heroes of the film. Is that refreshing or does that put pressure?

With Khichdi, all of us have become a lot more relaxed in our heads. Of course, there's the tension of any film releasing. Yes, in a Satyaprem Ki Katha, I'm not carrying it on my shoulders. But I still want it do well so I have that nervousness within me. With every film, whether it's Toofan or Rashmi Rocket, you always want whatever work you do to be appreciated by the audience. Khichdi comes very much in the same way for me. The only thing is I enjoy performing it so much that I want the audience to enjoy seeing it too. I hope people come, laugh, and enjoy.

Speaking of Satyaprem Ki Katha and Rashmi Rocket, Khichdi 2 is the third time in a row that you're playing a Gujarati mother. Does the stereotype bother you or you take it as a challenge?

I think I take it as a challenge. I don't know about Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and those kind of distinctions. I make up the character as per the person she is than the area she comes from. I don't get bogged down by the fact that I'm playing a Gujarati mother again because I can play a new Gujarati mother every time. When I did Tabbar, I played a Punjabi mother. Or when I did Wake Up Sid… I can vary it in so many ways. There's nothing common in Hansa than the Gujarati mother I played in Satyaprem Ki Katha or Rashmi Rocket. I've gone from playing a Gujarati mother in Ram-Leela to Khichdi. That's quite a range.

Ratna Pathak Shah recently played a dadi biker in Dhak Dhak. Would you ever consider such a role?

Yes. I'd love to do characters that break stereotypes. It's more interesting to play different characters. Being a biker would be a real challenge for me because I don't even know how to ride a bicycle. But I'm hoping something really challenging comes my way.

The audience didn't take too kindly to Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2 (2017). Six years later, how hopeful are you of a Khichdi revival?

See, the same makers recently made Happy Family, Conditions Apply (streaming on Prime Video India) from the same genre. If that's working today, anything good that the audience would connect with would work. I'm happy that Khichdi 2 is coming at a time when there's such negativity and tragedy in the world. I'm hoping and praying that people come to theatres to enjoy and go back with a little bit less of stress. A feel-good film is so needed today. Everybody is complex yaar. Tumhari ya meri life mein complexity ki kami hai kya. Why do we need to have every character that's complex?

Khichdi 2 is slated to release in cinemas this Friday on November 17.

