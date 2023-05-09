Khushbu Sundar says demands for ban on The Kerala Story indicate ‘its a must watch film'

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has spoken in favour of The Kerala Story which has been mired in controversies ever since the release of its trailer. She has hinted that multiple demands to ban the film in certain states have made people realise that “it's a must watch film”. The film claims to be based on several true stories of women in Kerala who were trapped to convert to Islam and join the terror outfit ISIS. Also read: Ashoke Pandit condemns Mamata Banerjee's ‘dictatorial attitude’ post The Kerala Story ban in West Bengal Khushbu Sundar has commented on The Kerala Story.

Khushbu tweeted on Tuesday, “Wonder what scares those who are fighting to ban #TheKeralaStory. The blatantly told truth or the fear of realising of being part of the truth, unknowingly & silently for years. Let people decide what they want to watch. You cannot decide for others. TN govt gives lame reasons to cancel the shows. Thank you for letting people know that it's a must watch film. #TheKeralaStoryAMustWatch.”

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story released in theatres on May 5. It stars Adah Sharma, Shalini Unnikrishnan, Yogita Bihani, Nimah Mathew, Sonia Balani, Asifa, Siddhi Idnani, Geethanjali Menon, and Devad.

On the day of the film's release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had credited the movie for bringing out terror conspiracies. After the film was pulled down by theatre owners over fears of unrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered for a ban on the film in the state. She said it is to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence”.

On the other hand, The Kerala Story has been made tax-free in BJP-run states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. After MP, the film was declared tax-free in UP on Tuesday. According to Director Information Shishir, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend a special screening of the film in Lucknow on Friday.

However, despite the political upheaval, the film has been performing well at the box office. It showed a massive growth on Sunday with collections of over ₹16 crore.

