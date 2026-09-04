Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor, buys 180 sq ft apartment for 63 lakh in Mumbai's Bandra West

Actress Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor, purchased a residential flat in Mumbai’s Bandra West for ₹63 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor, purchased a residential flat in Mumbai’s Bandra West for ₹63 lakh. (HT Files )

The documents show that the flat in Samtadeep Building is located on 25th Road in Bandra West, one of Mumbai’s established residential and celebrity neighbourhoods. The apartment has a carpet area of 180 sq ft, while its built-up area is 216 sq ft.

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Kapoor purchased the property from Farooq Chagla, according to the registration document. The transaction's consideration value was recorded at ₹63 lakh, while the buyer paid ₹3.15 lakh as stamp duty. The transaction for the compact apartment was registered on September 1, 2026.

The apartment was purchased by Khushi Kapoor from individual named Farooq Chagla.

Based on the registered consideration and the carpet area, the transaction works out to approximately ₹35,000 per sq ft on a carpet-area basis. On the built-up area, the effective rate is about ₹29,167 per sq ft. These calculations are based on the consideration value stated in the registration document and do not necessarily represent the prevailing market rate for properties in the locality.

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{{^usCountry}} Bandra West has remained one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential markets, with strong demand for homes driven by its connectivity, social infrastructure, proximity to commercial districts and concentration of premium residential developments. The locality is also known for its presence of Bollywood personalities and other high-profile residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bandra West has remained one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential markets, with strong demand for homes driven by its connectivity, social infrastructure, proximity to commercial districts and concentration of premium residential developments. The locality is also known for its presence of Bollywood personalities and other high-profile residents. {{/usCountry}}

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The actress, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi, made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023 and has since appeared in Hindi films.

Khushi Kapoor and the seller could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: ₹32 lakh for an employee">Anjali Tendulkar buys a 391 sq ft apartment in Virar, near Mumbai, for ₹32 lakh for an employee

Bandra's Bollywood connect

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Bandra and Pali Hill in particular are among Mumbai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods. It is renowned for being home to numerous Bollywood celebrities and high-net-worth individuals.

Bandra’s appeal to the film fraternity is enhanced by its proximity to major Bollywood studios located in nearby areas like Andheri, Versova, Juhu, and Goregaon Film City. For decades, Bollywood stars have favoured Bandra as their residential hub, making Pali Hill synonymous with celebrity living.

Noted personalities who have purchased or rented small apartments

In 2025, Anjali Tendulkar, wife of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, bought a ₹32 lakh apartment in Virar, near Mumbai, for a staff member.

According to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, the apartment was purchased in a building named Peninsula Heights in Virar, the documents show.

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The apartment measuring 391 sq ft is on the third floor of the building, documents show.

According to the documents, the transaction was registered on May 30, 2025, and it involved a stamp duty of ₹1.92 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000.

Also Read: ₹1.35 lakh per month">Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat renovation: Gauri Khan rents 2BHK in Mumbai for staff at ₹1.35 lakh per month

Similarly in 2025, Gauri Khan, renowned interior designer and wife of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, rented a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West for their staff at a starting monthly rent of ₹1.35 lakh, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. The three-year leave and license agreement is for a flat located barely 100 metres from their rented home in Pali Hill, while their iconic Mannat bungalow undergoes renovation.