Entertainment / Bollywood / Khushi Kapoor glows in new sunkissed pic, gives glimpse of her three tattoos. See here
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor glows in new sunkissed pic, gives glimpse of her three tattoos. See here

Khushi Kapoor shared a new picture on her Instagram account on Saturday. The picture gave a glimpse of her tattoos.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor shares a new picture on Instagram.

Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a new sunkissed picture. The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, was seen wearing a bright printed blue dress and posed with a flower tucked behind her ear. She was seen seated on the floor, by a table in the outdoors.

While her glowing skin was unmissable, we couldn't take our eyes off her tattoos. The picture gave a closer look at three of her tattoos. Her right arm features two tattoos. While one is a line drawing of a flower, another is a quote in English that reads, "The rest will work itself out". A minimalistic tattoo of a flower was spotted on the wrist of her other hand. Khushi shared the picture with a flower emoji in the caption.

This isn't the first time that Khushi's tattoo has grabbed attention. Last month, Khushi was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, and her half-sister, Anshula Kapoor where the tattoo caught the paparazzi's attention. Wearing a blue and white short-sleeved T-shirt, Khushi's tattoo was clearly visible in the photos taken by the photographers at the venue.

Khushi has previously revealed that she has three other tattoos. She has a cheeky one on her bum that reads, “Khud ki raah banao (make your own way).” Another one comprises the birth dates of her family members in Roman numerals. The third one is the name of her best friend.

On an episode of Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Khushi had said that Sridevi did not approve of her love for tattoos. Janhvi, who had also joined her on the episode, added that she is “too chicken to get inked”. However, she said that she would like her future husband to get a tattoo that reads ‘Property of JK’.

Also read: Shanaya Kapoor shares throwback pic with Khushi Kapoor, feels they are 'more like' devils

Khushi recently returned to India from the US, where she is pursuing her higher studies. In the past few weeks, Khushi has been spotted spending time with her sister Janhvi and friends at her residence. She was also spotted stepping out for cycling sessions with the Roohi star. Like Janhvi, Khushi too aspires to become an actor in Bollywood. Her father, Boney had confirmed that Khushi will make her acting debut. However, he added that it wouldn't be under his banner.

