Khushi Kapoor on being vocal about getting nose job and lip fillers: ‘Don’t think it's a big deal’

Actor Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of late actor Sridevi, made headlines last year when she revealed that she had undergone cosmetic surgery, including a nose job and fillers. Now, she is speaking out about her decision to publicly share her experience. Also read: Khushi Kapoor ‘refreshingly’ admits to getting work done on her face: ‘Lip fillers and nose job’ Khushi Kapoor will next be seen in Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan.

Khushi on being vocal

Khushi will soon be seen in a video of Curly Tales. Promo of the same was released on Instagram on Monday, where she is seen opening up about many things.

In one segment, she is seen showing a swimming pool at her house which is barricaded. She said, “We have a lot of dogs, five dogs. Whenever they come out, the first thing they do is immediately jump into the pool”.

Khushi also made a candid confession about her childhood, labelling herself an "attention seeker" who craved being the centre of attention. with a deep-seated desire for everyone to focus on her.

Talking about her confession on social media about nose job or lip fillers, Khushi shared, “I don't think it's such a big deal. I see like the term plastic... Plastic is like people think it's the biggest insult you can give someone”.

She also spoke about her journey, adding, “Before I even stepped into the industry, people had a preconceived notion of what I'm like and who I am. Most of it was negative”.

Khushi’s confession

Last year in August, Khushi made the confession on Instagram while reacting to a user on an old video of herself. In the video, she is seen as a kid coming to an event with her mother and late cine icon Sridevi, with a video of making an entry for the premiere of her first film, The Archies.

A user wrote, “I'll be honest, khushi looks so similar to how she used to look. Like it genuinely js looks like she lost weight”, while another wrote, “ THANK YOU. she was 12 here, she also just got braces, she got lip fillers and that was that”.

To this, Khushi wrote, “@archivekhushii lip filler and (nose emoji) hahaha”.

Khushi’s career moves

Khushi, who’s the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, followed in her mother and sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps to become an actor. She made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the famous comics. She played Betty Cooper in the 2023 film. She will next be seen in Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan.

Last year, Phantom Studios took to their Instagram account to officially announce the film. They shared a poster revealing that Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are teaming up for the romantic drama. The film will be released in theatres on February 7, 2025 and is directed by Advait Chandan. Set in the realm of modern romance, the maker have shared that the film offers a “heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals”. It is said to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today.