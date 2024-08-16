Khushi Kapoor ‘refreshingly’ admits to getting work done on her face: ‘Lip fillers and nose job’

Khushi Kapoor is breaking stereotypes and shattering stigmas as she embarks on her Bollywood journey! In a refreshingly candid move, the actor has openly confessed to undergoing plastic surgery, revealing that she got a nose job before stepping into the spotlight. Also read: Khushi Kapoor gets a new red Mercedes Benz G 400d worth ₹2.55 crore. Watch Khushi Kapoor made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Khushi’s confession

The actor made the confession on Instagram while reacting to a user on an old video of herself. In the video, she is seen as a kid coming to an event with her mother and late cine icon Sridevi, with a video of making an entry for the premiere of her first film, The Archies.

A user wrote, “I'll be honest, khushi looks so similar to how she used to look. Like it genuinely js looks like she lost weight”, while another wrote, “ THANK YOU. she was 12 here, she also just got braces, she got lip fillers and that was that”.

To this, Khushi wrote, “@archivekhushii lip filler and (nose emoji) hahaha”

Screenshot of her comment.

Social media reacts

Social media users were happy to read the confession. One user wrote, “Lmaoo this is real I just cross checked. Good that she’s owning up to it. It’s her money , she got it done for herself and isn’t pretending to be natural so I hope plastic hate stops”, while another wrote, “When it’s so blatantly obvious there’s no point denying it . However , lot of actresses do and their audacity is just unbelievable”.

“So she should list every beauty treatment she has ever gotten? Lol,” posted one user, with one mentioning, “You gotta own up to it if you dont wanna get trolled further! Aloo also owned up her lack of GK with that AIB video”.

“If you know her She’s never pretended and always been herself unlike her sister,” wrote another user, with one mentioning, “Better than Jhanvi who claims it is Rose Water and Malai”.

Khushi Kapoor’s career

Khushi, who’s the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, followed in her mother and sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps to become an actor. She made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the famous comics. She played Betty Cooper in the 2023 film, which also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and others in the lead roles. The film received lukewarm reviews upon its release.

Khushi will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Love Today with Aamir Khan’s son, Maharaj actor Junaid Khan as her co-star. She is also rumoured to star in a film with Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.