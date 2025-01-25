Menu Explore
Junaid Khan chooses to talk cinema with Boney Kapoor over Aamir Khan: 'Ghar ki murgi dal barabar’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 25, 2025 01:51 PM IST

Junaid Khan said that he has a great relationship with Khushi Kapoor’s father, producer Boney Kapoor, and can talk to him for hours.

Actor Junaid Khan, who will soon be seen in Loveyapa opposite Khushi Kapoor, thoroughly enjoys engaging in conversations about cinema. Still, there is one person with whom he prefers not to discuss films – his father and actor Aamir Khan. Also read: Junaid Khan takes a dig at dad Aamir Khan's marriages as Salman Khan checks his phone: ‘Do ex-wives ki gaaliyan padhoge’

Recently, Junaid Khan revealed parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta found out he had dyslexia while reading Taare Zameen Par script.(PTI)
Recently, Junaid Khan revealed parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta found out he had dyslexia while reading Taare Zameen Par script.(PTI)

Junaid shared

According to The Indian Express, Junaid spoke about his inclination to hang out with Khushi's father Boney Kapoor in a recent interview. The actor said that he enjoys conversations about cinema, but not with his father. He added that he has a great relationship with Khushi’s father, producer Boney, and can talk to him for hours.

Junaid said, “I love hanging out with him. I can speak for hours together with him. He has the best stories, and he has seen so much in cinema. Almost 50 years worth of experience."

However, when he was informed that his father, Aamir Khan, must possess a treasure trove of fascinating stories and shared experiences from the world of cinema, Junaid surprised everyone with his response.

Junaid said, “I’d rather sit with Boney uncle. Of course, he is like an encyclopedia. He knows so many things about a wide range of subjects, for sure. But as they say… ghar ki murgi dal barabar (We value the unfamiliar more than what we value the familiar).”

Junaid’s next project

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who made their acting debuts with the OTT films Maharaj and The Archies respectively, are now set to make their big screen debut with Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also features Ashutosh Rana and Grusha Kapoor in key roles, and is scheduled to hit theatres on February 7.

Set in the realm of modern romance, the makers have shared that the film offers a “heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals." It is said to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today.

