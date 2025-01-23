Khushi Kapoor's red mini dress costs only 990 right now. Here's how to get the look

Khushi Kapoor has been stealing compliments with her elegant and unique looks during the promotions of her upcoming film Loveyapa. After dazzling in a luxurious purple corset dress by Torani and a red custom corset saree by Manish Malhotra, Khushi embraced the girl-next-door vibe in a red mini dress. The ensemble is so affordable you would want to get your hands on this one! Khushi Kapoor promotes Loveyapa with Junaid Khan.

What is the price of Khushi Kapoor's dress?

Khushi Kapoor's dress is from the shelves of the fast-fashion clothing label Zara. It is available on their official India website and is called the Godet Mini Dress ZW Collection. It is worth ₹4,950. However, right now it is available at the discounted price of ₹990.

Khushi Kapoor's dress comes at an affordable cost of ₹990.

More details about Khushi Kapoor's dress

Crafted from cotton and elastane, the red dress features a raised turtle neckline, a sleeveless design, tonal topstitching, a godet hem, concealed zip fastening in the seam at the back, and a mini hem length. The fitted bodice and cinched waist enhance her svelte frame. She accessorised the ensemble with rings, red pumps adorned with embellished bows, and dainty earrings.

She left her hair loose in a centre parting and styled with soft, blowout waves. Meanwhile, for the glam, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, muted pink eye shadow, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter on the cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

Meanwhile, Junaid chose a basic, minimal outfit for the promotions. He wore a maroon crew-neck shirt, an acid-washed denim jacket, and dark blue denim pants. He styled the ensemble with dress shoes and a clean-shaved look.

About Loveyapa

Apart from Khushi Kapoor, Loveyapa also stars Junaid Khan. The film is set to release on February 7. It is directed by Advait Chandan and is said to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today. Earlier, Khushi was seen in Zoya Akhtar's Archies, and Junaid was first seen in Maharaj opposite Sharvari.