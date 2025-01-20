Khushi Kapoor wore regal purple corset and skirt outfit at Big Boss 18 finale: Style tips you can steal from her look

More about Khushi's look

Let’s take a look at the dress she wore and check for style takeaways to recreate this look:

Khushi Kapoor wore a colourful custom Torani corset. The deep V-neckline complemented her vibrant necklace. The corset featured intricate floral motifs in a range of colours. She paired it with a long, regal, deep purple skirt with drapes that resemble saree pleats. She accessorized with a heart-shaped bag that matched the colour scheme of the corset. Her hair was styled in soft, curly waves, while her makeup complemented her dress with shimmery purple eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, a touch of blush, and deep pink-tinted lips.

Style takeaways

Khushi Kapoor's look is a great style inspiration to understand that monochrome outfits don’t have to be draped in a single colour from head to toe. The base colour, which in Khushi's case is purple, is prominent in her skirt, creating a regal and balanced foundation. Her corset top, while colourful and vibrant with floral motifs, still incorporates splashes of purple, tying the look together seamlessly. Purple was subtly present in her makeup and bag as well. This way, monochrome won't feel all boring, as the main dominant shade anchors the look while the other colours prevent monotony.

Mimic traditional wear with contemporary style. Traditional attire is often fused with Western pieces to create innovative fusion wear. But what if you could achieve the effect without any actual fusion? Let Khushi's regal look be your muse. The skirt clearly suggests saree-like draping, while the corset is reminiscent of a sleeveless tube blouse.

More about her work

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sri Devi. She is all set to make the big-screen debut with Loveyapa with Junaid Khan, Amir Khan's son. Khushi previously started her acting career with The Archies which was released on Netflix in 2023.

