2025 long weekend calendar: Perfect travel ideas for your mini vacations in India and abroad

A few strategic leaves here and there around the weekend, and you are all set for your mini-holiday in 2025! In this guide, we break down the 2025 long weekend calendar and pair each holiday with the best travel ideas, both in India and abroad. No more last-minute planning, use this roadmap to book your tickets, pack your bags, and make the most of your time off. After all, life’s too short to let these golden travel opportunities pass by! Moreover, you can now fly to your favourite destination at the lowest fares through Skyscanner. Long weekends 2025: Plan ahead for your next trip with Skyscanner.(Pixabay)

Let's have a look at all the long weekends across 2025 and how to make the most of each!

List of long weekends in 2025 and where to travel

Explore the long weekends of 2025! Find detailed information about holidays, festivals, and the best days to take leave to extend your weekend. Plan your trips in advance and make the most of these opportunities to unwind and explore exciting destinations.

Long weekends in March 2025

Thursday, March 13 Holika Dahana Friday, March 14 Holi Saturday, March 15 Weekend Sunday, March 16 Weekend

International destination: Almaty, Kazakhstan

With a little planning, this long weekend can be your perfect international mini-vacation! Plan your journey to Almaty, Kazakhstan, offering a unique mix of natural beauty and cultural richness. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains, it’s a haven for outdoor activities like skiing or hiking, along with vibrant markets and stunning parks.

Domestic destination: Goa

For a more local experience, Goa is an ideal destination. March is a great time to enjoy the state's beaches, vibrant nightlife, and relaxed atmosphere before the peak summer heat sets in. You can also indulge in the famous Goan Carnival festivities or unwind with a peaceful beachside retreat.

Long weekends in April 2025

Thursday, April 10 Mahavir Jayanti Friday, April 11 Take a day off Saturday, April 12 Weekend Sunday, April 13 Vaisakhi

Friday, April 18 Good Friday Saturday, April 19 Weekend Sunday, April 20 Easter

International destination: Langkawi, Malaysia

Langkawi, Malaysia, is a tropical paradise with stunning beaches and thrilling activities like cable car rides offering panoramic views, perfect for a mix of relaxation and adventure. For seafood lovers, nasi lemak, seafood platters, and laksa at local eateries or night markets are a must-visit.

Domestic destination: Varkala, kerala

If you prefer staying within India, Varkala in Kerala offers a peaceful retreat with its beautiful cliffs, serene beaches, and tranquil backwaters, making it a fantastic spot for relaxation. The iconic cliffs of Varkala overlook the Arabian Sea offering breathtaking views and a laid-back vibe.

Long weekends in May 2025

Saturday, May 10 Weekend Sunday, May 11 Weekend Monday, May 12 Buddha Purnima

International destination: Krabi, Thailand

Looking for the best long weekend international travel ideas in May? May is the perfect time to visit Thailand, where you can enjoy vibrant beaches, bustling markets, and delicious street food. Explore the famous Phi Phi Islands, Hong Islands, or the Four Islands for snorkelling, kayaking, and breathtaking views.

Domestic destination: Darjeeling, West Bengal

India’s hill stations are at their best in May, providing a cool retreat from the summer heat. Head to Darjeeling for breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga range, lush tea gardens, and the iconic toy train ride.

Long weekends in August 2025

Friday, August 15 Independence Day Saturday, August 16 Janmashtami Sunday, August 17 Weekend

International destination: Jakarta, Indonesia

Visit Jakarta for Indonesia’s iconic sites like the National Monument and Kota Tua (Old Town) or relax on nearby beaches like Thousand Islands. August's pleasant weather also makes it a great time to explore Jakarta’s vibrant markets and savour authentic Indonesian cuisine.

Domestic destination: Mount Abu, Rajasthan

For a unique experience, Mount Abu, Rajasthan's only hill station, offers a mix of cool weather, scenic beauty, and cultural richness. You can visit Nakki Lake, Dilwara Temples, and the serene Sunset Point for a rejuvenating break.

Long weekends in September 2025

Friday, September 5 Id-e-milad, Onam Saturday, September 6 Weekend Sunday, September 7 Weekend

Turkey in September is an excellent international holiday destination due to its pleasant weather, fewer crowds, and diverse experiences. Istanbul offers a rich blend of history and modern charm, while Cappadocia’s surreal landscapes and hot air balloon rides provide a magical experience.

Domestic destination: Pondicherry

Pondicherry offers a charming mix of French colonial architecture, serene beaches, and quaint cafés, perfect for a relaxed getaway. Besides, you can visit Auroville, the unique global village, and the Sri Aurobindo Ashram for spiritual experiences and mindfulness activities.



Long weekends in October 2025

There are three long weekends in October, 2025.

First long weekend:

Wednesday, October 1 Ram Navami (restricted) Thursday, October 2: Dussehra, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Friday, October 3 Take the day off Saturday, October 4 Weekend Sunday, October 5 Weekend

Second long weekend

Saturday, October 18 Weekend Sunday, October 19 Weekend Monday, October 20 Diwali

Third long weekend

Thursday, October 23 Bhai dooj Friday, October 24 Take the day off Saturday, October 25 Weekend Sunday, October 26 Weekend

International destination: Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia

With three long weekends in a single month, it provides a number of opportunities to travel to different places in India and abroad. Make the most of the festive month and explore Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, known for its ancient ruins and stunning desert landscapes. Hop on to Skyscanner for the best deals on flights and hotels.

Domestic destination: Kolkata, West Bengal

India’s festive season in October brings out the best in destinations like Kolkata. The streets come alive with Durga Puja during Navratri and Kali Puja on Diwali, offering an unforgettable experience with dazzling lights and delicious sweets.

Long weekends in December 2025

Thursday, December 25 Christmas Friday, December 26 Take the day off Saturday, December 27 Weekend Sunday, December 28 Weekend

International Destinations: Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Celebrate Christmas and year-end with a trip to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, home to majestic temples, vibrant markets, and a rich history that adds to the festive charm. The Sisowath Quay along the Mekong River comes alive in December with bustling cafes, restaurants, and night markets, offering a lively yet relaxing vibe.

Domestic Destinations: Gangtok, Sikkim

Gangtok in Sikkim is a picturesque hill station perfect for a getaway in India offering breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga Range, lush green valleys, and serene landscapes. You can enjoy paragliding, river rafting in Teesta, or trekking to nearby spots like Tsomgo Lake and Nathula Pass.

