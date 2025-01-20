Best budget-friendly destinations for your upcoming holiday in India and abroad: Where to travel next?

The perfect getaway is waiting for you! Your dream holiday awaits you! Book your tickets now with Skyscanner.

But we know where you are stuck. You are still unsure about the destination that fits your budget, right? Fret not! Whether it’s snowy mountains, sunny beaches, or exploring vibrant cultural treasures, we’ve rounded up the best budget travel destinations you can visit from January to March, both in India and abroad.

So, are you ready to make your next holiday unforgettable? Discover breathtaking views, unique experiences, and warm hospitality without burning a hole in your wallet.

Best international holiday destinations for a budget trip

Malaysia

Malaysia is a dream destination to visit from January to March, offering the perfect mix of pleasant weather, exciting cultural celebrations, and fewer tourists. January promises a break from the cold with favourable conditions, thrilling festivities, and vibrant landscapes. By March, Malaysia shines with sunny skies, minimal rainfall, and a refreshing cool breeze that adds to the charm. Whether you’re exploring lively cities or relaxing by nature, Malaysia is the best budget-friendly travel destination that provides the ultimate holiday experience with its stunning beauty and welcoming atmosphere.

Key attractions: Pantai Cenang, Tanjung Rhu Beach, Pantai Pasir Hitam, The biodiversity of Mount Kinabalu, Turtle Hatchery Center, Upside Down Art Gallery

Weather in January-March: 15°C to 22°C

Thailand

January to March is the best time to visit Thailand, with dry weather and mild temperatures making outdoor activities comfortable. During the day, temperatures reach around 31°C, while nights are cooler at 19°C. It’s the perfect time to enjoy underwater sports, kayaking, hiking, island hopping, and wildlife reserves. February continues the dry, sunny weather, with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 33°C, making it ideal for beach activities, water sports, and vibrant nightlife. March brings higher temperatures, reaching 35°C, making it suitable for jungle treks, visiting waterfalls, and bird watching.

Key attractions: Pattaya, Krabi, Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Phi Phi Islands

Weather in January-March: 26°C to 31°C

Vietnam

January is an ideal time to visit Vietnam, offering warm, sunny, and dry weather with temperatures around 25°C, perfect for exploring Hoi An’s Old Town or enjoying water activities. The festive atmosphere, fuelled by Lunar New Year (Tet) celebrations, adds to the charm. February brings sunny days and temperatures of 23°C, making it perfect for bar hopping in Ho Chi Minh City or lounging at rooftop pools. March sees rising temperatures in the south, making it perfect for national park explorations and indulging in fresh local fruits like star fruit and rambutan.

Key attractions: Hoi An Ancient Town, Phu Quoc, Halong Bay, Da Nang, Sapa, Lake of the Restored Sword

Weather in January-March: 17°C to 30°C

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is one of the most budget-friendly destinations for your next trip. From January to March, Sri Lanka offers perfect weather—warm, dry, and sunny—making it an ideal time to explore the country. Visit the beaches of Bentota, Tangalle, and Weligama along the southwest coast or explore cities like Colombo and Galle. It’s also great for outdoor activities like hiking, cycling, and wildlife watching. Don't miss the Dambulla Cave Temple, a UNESCO site, and the lively beach town of Mirissa. By March, the weather is even more perfect, with little rainfall, ideal for beach visits, and the start of the kite surfing season in Kalpitiya.

Key attractions: Yala National Park, Mirissa, Anuradhapura, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo

Weather in January-March: 25°C to 33°C

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is an emerging travel gem that’s winning hearts with its ancient wonders, rich culture, and unparalleled hospitality. Known for its warm and welcoming locals, Uzbekistan is incredibly budget-friendly and a safe destination for all travellers. Since January is the coldest month to visit the country, with temperatures as low as -4 degrees, it is advisable to prepare for the extreme weather. Begin your journey in Tashkent, the vibrant capital blending modernity with Soviet-era charm. You can then travel to Bukhara, a city over 2,500 years old, brimming with historical treasures. Take a stroll through its ancient alleys, explore lively bazaars, and relax in traditional tea houses. Besides, while you are there, do not miss out on the city of Khiva, a UNESCO World Heritage Site surrounded by ancient walls.

Key attractions: Kukeldash Mosque, Bibi Khanym Mosque, Shah-I-Zinda, Gur-e-Amir, Siyob Bazar and Shakhrisabz,

Weather in January-March: -4°C to 5°C

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan, nestled between Russia and Iran on the Caspian Sea, is a hidden gem offering a mix of natural beauty, adventure, and vibrant nightlife. Once the world's leading oil supplier, it is now known for its stunning landscapes, including the world’s highest concentration of mud volcanoes. With a rich history, it boasts famous figures like Gary Kasparov and Freddie Mercury. Trending among bloggers and influencers, Azerbaijan is a budget-friendly destination perfect for families. Highlights include Baku, Sirvan National Park, and the Qobustan Petroglyph Reserve, offering both outdoor adventures and historical exploration.

Key attractions: Ganja City, Baku eye, Candy Cane Mountains Juma Mosque of Shamakhi, Alpaca Azerbaijan, Besh Barmag Mountains

Weather in January to March: 2°C to 15°C

Indonesia, Oman, Nepal and Egypt are among some of the many budget-friendly destinations for anyone planning their next holiday outside India.

Best places to visit in India on a budget

Leh-Ladakh

Leh-Ladakh is a must-visit destination for adventure seekers between January and March. In January, the region transforms into a winter wonderland, offering a unique experience amidst snow-covered landscapes and the majestic Himalayas. However, freezing temperatures demand careful preparation, so it’s best to avoid travelling with children or the elderly. By March, Ladakh begins to witness a magical transformation as the snow melts, revealing temporary glaciers across the ranges. With clear skies and breathtaking views of the Himalayas, this is the perfect time to experience the serene beauty and climatic changes of this remarkable region.

Direct flights to Leh are available from Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu, and Srinagar.

Key attractions: Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Zanskar Valley, Leh Palace, Chadar Trek

Weather in January-March: -2°C to -14°C

Shillong

Shillong, the 'Scotland of the East,' is an ideal destination for those seeking a perfect hill getaway from January to March without the harsh cold. With temperatures ranging from 7.4°C to 16.9°C, it offers a peaceful and refreshing retreat. This period is perfect for honeymooners and families, as Shillong’s charming, romantic atmosphere adds to its appeal. By March, the city begins to warm up, entering the pleasant summer season, with temperatures between 15°C and 25°C.

The nearest airport to Shillong is the Umroi Airport (Shillong Airport) which is 30 kms away with limited flights from Kolkata and Jorhat. The second nearest airport is Guwahati Airport, 130 km away, offering connections from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Key attractions: Ward’s Lake, Police Bazar, Nohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Caves

Weather in January-March: 7.4°C to 21.4°C

Udaipur

Nestled near the Thar Desert in Rajasthan, Udaipur is one of the best budget travel destinations explored during the winter months from December to March. With pleasant temperatures ranging between 10°C and 25°C, it offers a welcome escape from the scorching summer heat that can reach over 45°C. Surrounded by the Aravalli Hills and Machla Magra, the winter weather provides a perfect backdrop for sightseeing and photography. This the ideal time to explore iconic attractions like the City Palace, Lake Pichola, and Jag Mandir. Don't miss the local Dal Baati or shopping in vibrant markets.

Key attractions: City Palace, Boat ride on Lake Pichola, Fateh Sagar Lake, Saheliyon ki Bari, Jag Mandir and Jag Niwas

Weather in January to March: 10°C to 25°C

Amritsar

Amritsar, the largest city in Punjab, is famed for the iconic Golden Temple and its deep historical significance as the site of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. But this city is more than its history. It’s a vibrant celebration of Punjab’s culture, flavours, and traditions. Amritsar is one of the best places to visit from January to March in India as it’s less crowded. Don't miss out on authentic Amritsari dishes like Amritsari Kulcha, Makki Ki Roti, and Sarson Da Saag! Amritsar is hands down one of the most budget-friendly holiday destinations in India.

Key attractions: Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Wagah Border, The Partition Museum, Shri Durgiana Mandir

Weather in January to March: 4°C to 19°C

Kerala

Kerala, often called "God's Own Country," is a tropical paradise that shines between January and March, offering a perfect mix of pleasant weather, vibrant festivals, and unique experiences. During January, Kerala celebrates Sankranti with colourful festivities, and the Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Alappuzha adds excitement to the cultural calendar. March marks the start of the hotter, more humid season, but it remains an excellent time to visit. With fewer tourists and comfortable weather, March is perfect for outdoor activities like trekking in the Western Ghats, boating in the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, and exploring lush tea gardens.

Key attractions: Munnar, Alleppey, Varkala, Tea Gardens

Weather in January-March: 23.2°C to 31.5°C

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman Islands, a tropical paradise in the Bay of Bengal, are famous for their crystal-clear waters, lush greenery, and vibrant marine life. This island is one of the best places to visit in January in India as the beaches are truly mesmerising in this month. Popular spots are Radhanagar, Elephant, and Vijaynagar Beach which feature soft white sands and turquoise waters. This period is ideal for unwinding by the shore, soaking up the sun, and enjoying leisurely coastal strolls.

Key attractions: Havelock Island, Elephant Beach, Cellular Jail, Anthropological Museum

Weather in January-March: 23°C to 30°C

Apart from these budget-friendly destinations in India, there are Goa, Srinagar, Darjeeling, Lakshadweep, Jaipur, Rishikesh, Coorg, and others.

