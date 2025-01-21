Junaid Khan takes a dig at dad Aamir Khan's marriages as Salman Khan checks his phone: ‘Do ex-wives ki gaaliyan padhoge’

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who are gearing up for their upcoming movie Loveyapa, recently promoted their film at the Bigg Boss 18 finale. Aamir Khan also joined them and shared a fun banter with Salman Khan on stage. During a playful segment, Junaid even took a light-hearted dig at his father’s marriages. Junaid Khan takes a dig at father Aamir Khan's marriages.

Aamir Khan teases Salman about his relationships

Aamir Khan revealed on the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale that he and Salman used to go to the same school and have been friends ever since. Following this, Junaid decided to test their bond by asking the two superstars to exchange their phones. Aamir teased Salman about his past relationships and quipped, “Yeh wali abhi bhi hai (This one is still there),” referring to one of Salman’s former girlfriends. Salman responded, “I never push anyone out of my life; they just leave on their own.”

Junaid Khan's comment on father Aamir leaves everyone in splits

When it was Salman’s turn to check Aamir’s phone, he joked, “What do I even see in your phone? Either Reena or Kiran would have texted you.” Junaid then chimed in saying, “Toh do-do ex-wives ki gaaliyan padh paoge aap (You’ll get to read abuses from two ex-wives).” The comment left everyone in splits.

Apart from this, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan also took the audience on a nostalgic ride as they recreated a scene from their iconic film Andaz Apna Apna. The duo was seen riding a bike together, and their song Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane was playing in the background. They even discussed the possibility of making a sequel to the beloved classic.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who made their acting debuts with the OTT films Maharaj and The Archies, respectively, are now set to make their theatrical debut with Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also features Ashutosh Rana and Grusha Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to hit theatres on February 7.