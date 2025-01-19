Salman Khan and Aamir Khan recreate Andaz Apna Apna magic at Bigg Boss 18 grand finale. Watch

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan gave fans a nostalgic treat at the Bigg Boss 18 finale as they brought back the charm of their beloved characters, Amar and Prem, from the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan remind fans of Amar and Prem from Andaz Apna Apna at Bigg Boss 18 finale.(Twitter)

Aamir and Salman recreate scene from Andaz Apna Apna

Aamir Khan appeared on the Bigg Boss 18 finale to promote his son Junaid Khan's upcoming movie, Loveyapa. The actor, along with Salman Khan, took the audience on a nostalgic ride as they recreated a scene from their famous film, Andaz Apna Apna. The two superstars were seen riding a bike together, with the iconic song, Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane, playing in the background.

One of the X users wrote, "Amar and Prem together after 31 years." Another commented, "That's so cool—Salman and Aamir Khan brought back the nostalgia by recreating their iconic 'Do Mastane' moments from Andaz Apna Apna in the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale!" Yet another user posted, "It's a precious moment." Another comment read, "Looks almost the same as in the movie, but both look older now."

Aamir Khan was accompanied by his son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor on the show to promote their upcoming film, Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie delves into a chaotic love story filled with misunderstandings when a couple swaps phones as a trust test. Slated for release on February 7, 2025, Loveyapa also stars Grusha Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

Released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna is a Hindi-language action-comedy film written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan won hearts with their unforgettable camaraderie, and the film has gained a cult following over the years. The comedy-drama also starred Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles.

About the Bigg Boss 18 finale

Following the eviction of Chum Darang and Eisha Singh, the finalists competing for the trophy are Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, and Vivian Dsena. According to a Mint report, the cash prize this season is ₹50 lakh—the same as the winner of Bigg Boss 17, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won. The winner of Bigg Boss 18 will also take home a trophy featuring an all-gold design, complementing the luxurious interiors of the Bigg Boss house.