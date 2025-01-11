Aamir Khan quits smoking: When he said his cigarette smoke affected ex-wife Kiran Rao, but she wasn't ‘averse’ to pipe

Aamir Khan said on Friday, at the trailer launch of his son Junaid Khan's upcoming romantic comedy Loveyapa, that he's quit smoking. While he claimed he wanted to make a sacrifice as a father in exchange of his newcomer son's success in the Hindi film industry, he'd been contemplating quitting for a while now. (Also Read – Aamir Khan quits smoking: When he asked Shah Rukh Khan if he could smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan) Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were married for 16 years.

When Aamir said cigarette smoke affected Kiran Rao

“I quit smoking for two-three years when I was training for Dhoom 3. But then, I went back to it again. I tend to smoke more when my movie releases. Kiran (Rao, then-wife) would be affected by the cigarette smoke, but she isn't averse to the pipe. I even tried my hand at cigars, but did not find the experience satisfying,” Aamir told Mid-Day in 2018.

Aamir has confessed that he “enjoys” smoking and has been addicted to it for years. He took a break from the “bad habit” while filming Vijay Krishna Acharya's 2013 blockbuster action thriller Dhoom 3. Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, and co-starring Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Jackie Shroff, Dhoom 3 starred Aamir in a key double role and demanded him to beef up for both the characters.

Aamir on switching from cigarettes to pipe

“One of my friends said that if I wanted to smoke, I should smoke a pipe. I liked it so much that I can't go back to a cigarette now. I tried one sometime back, but the moment I took a puff, I found the taste horrible,” Aamir had said in the same interview. Aamir was recently even seen smoking a pipe on an Instagram Live, while promoting his film Laapataa Ladies, helmed by ex-wife Kiran Rao.

Kiran and Aamir were married for 16 years. They met on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker's 2001 cult period sports drama Lagaan, produced by and starring Aamir, in which Kiran served as an Assistant Director. They tied the knot in 2005, and announced their divorce in 2021. They have a son named Azad. On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.