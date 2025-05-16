Khushi Kapoor on pressure of being in the public eye: ‘I’m mindful about keeping certain things just for myself’

Many assume that Khushi Kapoor is accustomed to the spotlight, considering she grew up in the public glare. However, that’s not true for the daughter of late Bollywood star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Confessing that the constant scrutiny can be overwhelming, Khushi reveals that not everything about her life is public fodder. Also read: Khushi Kapoor says people on social media ‘want actresses to feel insecure’ Khushi Kapoor was last seen in web film Nadaaniyan.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Khushi admits that she has managed to keep some things private, away from the prying eyes of the public and media.

On being in the public eye

Khushi's life has always been under the microscope. However, it was her Bollywood debut that truly thrust her into the spotlight. She entered the film industry with the web film, The Archies in 2023.

For Khushi, being in public eye comes with its pressures. But that doesn’t deter her from prioritising her peace of mind. She achieves it by keeping certain aspects of her life private.

“Being in the public eye definitely comes with its pressures, especially when it comes to balancing openness with privacy. At the same time, I’m mindful about keeping certain things just for myself and the people closest to me,” says Khushi.

“Setting those boundaries has been important for my peace of mind. I think you can be authentic and real without having to share everything, and for me, it’s all about finding that balance where I feel safe, grounded, and true to myself,” adds the actor.

On paving her way in Bollywood

Khushi shares that working in Bollywood has been a journey of self-discovery, allowing her to explore and express herself authentically through her craft. That being said, it has not always been smooth sailing.

“The entertainment industry has fostered personal growth and self-discovery. It hasn’t always been smooth sailing but I’ve learned to prioritise my personal journey, surround myself with a strong support system, and acknowledge that growth is gradual,” she shares.

When it comes to the projects, Khushi wants to pick roles that challenge her. “I seek out narratives that challenge and foster personal and artistic growth. Maintaining authenticity in my personal life—through my style, advocacy, and interactions—is equally vital,” Khushi stresses.

On being selective with her projects

Post her debut, Khushi has been choosy about her projects, carefully curating her portfolio. She has worked on films such as Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan, partnered with select brands that align with her personal values. She recently associated with fashion brand AZORTE for #YourSafeSpace campaign emphasising on the importance of self-expression and finding one’s on identity.

Opening up about her thoughts, Khushi says. “I align myself with brands that carry a profound message and address pertinent issues”.

This time around, the message of embracing one's own self-expression resonated with her. Khushi admits she struggled with self-esteem issues.

“Growing up with self-esteem struggles, I’ve learned how powerful self-expression can be, and it gives the freedom to explore and celebrate one's identity without conforming. (Also because) Fashion, to me, is a personal statement,” she says.

So, what’s her safe space? “My safe space is with my family and close friends, especially my sister Janhvi (Janhvi Kapoor). My safe space is wherever I feel understood, supported, and free to be myself,” Khushi says while wrapping up.