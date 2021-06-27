Khushi Kapoor paints the town red with her latest photoshoot, bestie Aaliyah Kashyap calls her 'queen'

Khushi Kapoor is yet to make a formal entry into films and acting but on Instagram, she is already a star. On Saturday, she posted a number of pictures from a photo shoot. Her fans and friends from the industry couldn't stop gushing.

Sharing them, Khushi Kapoor simply gave details of the various departments involved as part of the photo shoot. The pictures show her pairing a red swim suit with a pair of matching shiny red leather pants and red boots. Her hair is left loose.

Commenting on them, her cousin Sonam Kapoor said: "Love it." Her aunt and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor dropped a bunch of fire emojis and wrote: "Ohhh yes." Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli gave her stamp of approval and wrote: "KHUSHHH." Her step sister Anshula Kapoor and bestie Aaliyah Kashyap dropped a bunch of appreciative emojis. She also shared a picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Queen".

Aaliyah Kashyap and Khushi Kapoor are close friends.

Many Instagram users too posted fire, clapping hands, heart eyes emojis in the comments to express their appreciation. One called her look "very international". Another said: 'These are SO ICONIC."

Like her older sister Janhvi, Khushi too aspires to become an actor. Her dad, producer Boney Kapoor had confirmed that Khushi would be seen in films too but had made it clear that he would not launch her. Speaking to Bombay Times, earlier this year, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

Khushi has been studying at the New York Film Academy (NYFA). Her ‘student spotlight’ video from NYFA had surfaced online last year.

In the clip, which was shared widely online by fan clubs, Khushi was seen saying, “I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it.”