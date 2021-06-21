Khushi Kapoor channels Ariana Grande in high-ponytail photo, teases mystery shoot

Khushi Kapoor took inspiration from pop icon Ariana Grande as she showed off her new look in a picture posted on Instagram. In the photo, Khushi opted for a half high-pony that has now become synonymous with Ariana, and wore caramel brown contact lenses. She also wore pink eye shadow.

“Me after listening to Ariana Grande for a day,” Khushi Kapoor wrote in her caption, adding the eyes emoji. Her best friend Anjini Dhawan dropped a number of heart-eyes emojis on the post. Navya Naveli Nanda, meanwhile, made a request. “Can you send me the 📸,” she asked.

Make-up artist Sonam Chandna Sagar shared Khushi’s picture on Instagram Stories and revealed that it was a behind-the-scenes photo from a shoot. “Bts sneek peek. Can’t wait for this shoot! With best team @sashajairam @riidawg @spacemuffin27 @marcepedrozo @i_gl03,” she wrote. She also added the hashtags ‘she’s precious’ and ‘she’s rare’.

Sonam also shared a boomerang video of Khushi giving a closer look at her make-up and wrote, “Pretty mesmerised by how the highlighter moves on those cheekbones. Also, I may never get over these fluffy brows and eyelashes.”

Make-up artist Sonam Chandna Sagar revealed that Khushi Kapoor is shooting for a mystery project.





Like her mother Sridevi and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi aspires to become an actor and has been studying at the New York Film Academy (NYFA). Her ‘student spotlight’ video from NYFA surfaced online last year.

In the clip, which was shared widely online by fan clubs, Khushi said that she has always seen the film industry ‘from afar’. She added, “I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it.”