Khushi Kapoor nails casual chic in new photo from New York, Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, shared a new picture from New York on Instagram. She cut a trendy figure as she posed in a grey oversized sweater, white pleated mini-skirt and black boots. She held a black handbag.

The photo got a lot of love from Khushi’s friends. Navya Naveli Nanda commented, “Oh oh oh.” Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart-eyes, heart and crying emojis and wrote, “stop”. Designer Manish Malhotra left a heart emoji on the post.





Currently, Khushi is studying at the New York Film Academy (NYFA). She aspires to become an actor like her mother and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor.

Khushi’s ‘student spotlight’ video from NYFA surfaced online last year. She talked about having a film family and how she wanted to ‘prove (herself)’ before she worked with them. “My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar,” she said.

“I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it,” she added. She also listed out her favourite classes -- acting for films and improv.

Also see: Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha dances in the car before giving Spanish exam. Watch video

Khushi, who made her Instagram account public late last year, was active on TikTok until the platform was banned in India. She would post fun videos, often featuring Janhvi.

Earlier, Boney said that while he has the resources to launch Khushi, he would like someone else to take on that job. He felt that as a father, he might ‘get indulgent’, which will not be good for her. “I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about,” he told a leading daily.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON