Khushi Kapoor wants to 'dump him' in red-hot shoot; Aaliyah Kashyap, Navya Naveli Nanda 'speechless'

Khushi Kapoor has painted Instagram red with pictures from her latest photoshoot. The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, shared a series of pictures in which she was seen dressed in a red sports bra and shorts. She wore a red headband and left her hair loose.

Khushi Kapoor was seated on the floor with red wine glasses, an apple, playing cards, and a set of weights placed around her. The overall theme appeared to be retro, and Khushi was seen with an old-school telephone in her hand. Every picture featured a subtitle of sorts, which read, 'Hi honey, its been a while..', 'He said, what?' and 'Dump him' written on them.

She shared the pictures with the caption, "A series," along with a heart emoji and a bandage emoji. Khushi then added the details of her outfit and make-up.

The picture received love from her friends. Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, took to the comments section and wrote, "speechless 😍😍😍". Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ love." Khushi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor dropped a series of heart emojis. Director Zoya Akhtar was also impressed as she commented, "Hahahaha outstanding!"

Khushi's new pictures come a few hours after her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the pictures, Janhvi was seen wearing a white sports bra and shorts along with an oversized light blue denim jacket.

Like Janhvi and Sridevi, Khushi too aspires to pursue a career in Bollywood. While Boney confirmed she would make a Bollywood debut soon, he said that it wouldn't be under his banner. "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor," he said, speaking with a leading daily. "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," he added.