Kiara Advani celebrates as Kabir Singh turns 2: 'To the film that changed our lives forever'

As the hit film Kabir Singh clocked two years on Monday, actor Kiara Advani celebrated the film's anniversary revealing June is her lucky month.

Having made her debut with Fugly in 2014, Kiara has, over the years, delivered good performances in films to emerge as a bankable actor.

With Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani delivered her biggest blockbuster. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Commemorating its two-year anniversary, Kiara took to her Instagram story and wrote, "June will always be the most special month for me! To the film that changed our lives forever. Major Missing! #2YearsofKabirSingh."

Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu film, Arjun Reddy.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had helmed Kabir Singh, which is a remake of the popular Telugu film Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.

However, a section of the audience and critics condemned Shahid's role in the movie, saying it glorifies misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Shershaah, post which the actor will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Shashank Khaitan's untitled next.



