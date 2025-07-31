Kiara Advani reminds Reddit of Deepika Padukone in multiple scenes from War 2 song Aavan Jaawan. Do you see it too?

New mom Kiara Advani is turning heads with her stunning appearance in the recently released song Aavan Jaavan from War 2. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Italy, the song features Kiara and Hrithik Roshan getting high on love. But what’s caught Reddit’s attention is Kiara’s look — many users are pointing out a striking resemblance to Deepika Padukone. Reddit finds similarities between Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone's looks.

Reddit thinks Kiara Advani looks like Deepika Padukone in War 2 song

The new song from War 2 shows Kiara Advani’s bikini look that caught attention during the trailer of the film. Sharing a screenshot of Kiara splashing water on Hrithik as they romanced in a pool, the Reddit user “Deepika?” Other Reddit users also agreed. One of the comments read, “Yeah, here she does. Beautiful, both of them.” Another wrote, “Deepika lite version.” Another commented, “Deepika plus Aditi Rao Hydari.” Another comment read, “Maybe a little too similar face cut.”

The newly released song captures Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani as they embark on a romantic escapade through the picturesque landscapes of Italy. The video is a visual treat, showcasing the duo getting all loved-up against a dreamy European backdrop. The song was unveiled on July 31, which also coincides with Kiara Advani’s birthday, making the release all the more special for fans.

Composed by the acclaimed Pritam, with heartfelt lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the track is beautifully brought to life by the soulful voices of Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Arijit’s vocals, in particular, have been widely praised for adding emotional depth to the romantic number. However, not all reactions have been positive. While many listeners have appreciated the music and the song's vibrant visuals, a section of the internet has been vocal about the apparent lack of on-screen chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara. Despite their individual charisma, several users pointed out that the pairing felt somewhat forced and lacked the spark.

About War 2

War 2 is an upcoming spy action thriller film and the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is part of the YRF Spy Universe and sees Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, alongside new additions like Kiara Advani and South superstar Jr. NTR.

The film marks Jr NTR’s grand Bollywood debut and is expected to blend intense drama with grand-scale action sequences. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14 and will clash at the box office with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth and Nagrjuna-starrer Coolie.