Jr NTR fans throng to theatres to watch him ‘breathe fire’ in War 2 trailer during face-off with Hrithik Roshan. Watch

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 marks the Hindi debut of Tollywood star Jr NTR. The actor, who will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, will play an Indian agent called Vikram in the film, facing off against Hrithik’s Kabir. Hundreds of Jr NTR fans thronged to theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where the trailer of War 2 was screened. See their reactions. (Also Read: War 2 trailer: 'Ghost' Hrithik Roshan fights 'juggernaut' Jr NTR, Kiara Advani kicks butt; fans say 'Bollywood is back') Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan play Indian agents who face off in Ayan Mukerji's War 2.

Jr NTR catch War 2 trailer in theatres

It looks like fans are in the mood to celebrate Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut because even before the film hits screens on 14 August, they thronged to theatres just to watch the trailer. One video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows fans lining up outside a theatre and rushing in with excitement as soon as the theatre doors open.

Another video taken inside a theatre as the War 2 trailer is being screened shows fans screaming so loudly that they drown out the dialogue in the trailer. Fans can be seen with their phones whipped out to record the euphoria, and their screaming gets louder whenever Jr NTR comes on screen.

Some fans even posted videos of the scenes before the trailer was even released. One video shows fans cheering and waving flags while seated inside a theatre as they wait for the trailer to drop.

Fans think Jr NTR ‘breathed fire’ in War 2 trailer

If the reactions on social media are anything to go by, fans could not get enough of Jr NTR in the War 2 trailer. They praised everything from his emotional performance to the action scenes that were shown in the trailer. One fan wrote on X, “Every @tarak9999 film has one guarantee: goosebumps. #FansPride #War2Trailer.”

Another wrote, “#JrNTR is breathing fire in the #War2 trailer. Stole the show.” One fan wrote that their favourite shot in the trailer is when Jr NTR looks Hrithik in the face with intensity, writing, “Which one is your favourite shot from the #War2 trailer??? Let me goooo first. This shot >>> WHOLE TRAILER.” Another wrote, “Lifetime settlement. If you show me a better elevation than any other actor in the YRF SPY UNIVERSE. Can’t wait to witness the #WAR2TrailerEuphoria.”

War 2 is the sequel of the 2019 film War, which starred Hrithik, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film will clash with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie on August 14.