Aavan Jaavan song: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani get high on love; internet asks ‘where is the chemistry’

Aavan Jaavan song: The upcoming film War 2 is not just about action and drama, but a healthy dose of romance too. The film's first song, Aavan Jaavan, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, gives us a glimpse into the romantic chemistry between the leads. Aavan Jaavan song: War 2 is slated to release on August 14.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Italy, the song features Hrithik and Kiara getting lovey-dovey in Italy, complete with cute kisses and pool-splashing shenanigans.

Aavan Jaavan out

The film's first song, Aavan Jaavan, was released on July 31, coinciding with Kiara's birthday, making it an extra special gift for all her fans.

With music by Pritam, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

In the song Aavan Jaavan, Hrithik and Kiara show their carefree romance, dancing through Italy's picturesque streets, making wishes, sharing a sweet ice cream treat, and cruising through lush greenery. There are moments when they are seen getting cosy too.

Beyond the catchy beats, another show-stealer is Kiara’s shimmery bikini look that leaves Hrithik completely smitten. What follows is a flirty poolside romance, filled with playful splashes and hugs.

“Arijit Singh truly has one of the GREATEST voices on this planet! Beautiful,” one wrote, and another shared, “Arijit singh voice + Hrithik Roshan = pure magic”.

Some social media users were more critical about the song. “That Kiara bikini scene looks so forced and out of place in this song. i thought it would be part of the movie or another sultrier song maybe. cause this song is so lovey dovey and then suddenly there is a softcore scene in the middle of it,” one wrote on Reddit.

“Chemistry missing, and song vibe is not even near to ghongroo,” one shared. One comment read, “The song is nothing new, but not terrible either. The picturisation, Hrithik's overdone bronzer and weird hair, the complete lack of chemistry, absolutely nothing sitting right here.”

“Song is okayish. Nothing compared to Ghungroo toot gye of previous film,” one noted, and another shared, “Where is the chemistry..??”

About War 2

Hrithik is reprising his role as super spy Kabir in War 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit War. The first part starred Hrithik along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. War 2, which also stars Ashutosh Rana, is part of YRF's expansive Spy Universe, which includes the Tiger series, Pathaan, and the upcoming film Alpha. War 2 is slated to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.