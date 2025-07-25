Speedboat on F1 track in War 2 trailer raises eyebrows: ‘Adipurush moment na ho jaye’

The trailer of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, is making waves online. However, one scene has drawn criticism: a speedboat racing on a Formula 1 track. The visual has sparked memes and jokes on social media, with many questioning its logic. War 2 is part of YRF's expansive spy universe.

Speedboat on F1 track scene sparks debate

The trailer of the film was released on Friday. The Ayan Mukerji film features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as rival Indian spies. Kiara Advani plays the lead female role. The trailer hints at an action-packed ride with emotional depth and drama.

Amidst the praise, many social media users noticed a scene where a speedboat appears to be racing on a car track, sparking widespread criticism and memes on social media, including Reddit. Some social media users also called out the visual effects in the trailer.

“Looks like a boat racing on an F1 track with VFX straight outta PS2. Only YRF can pull off these cinematic karnaamas, bike turns into a boat (D3), now the boat turns into a car. At this rate, the next film’s gonna have a car turning into a fighter jet mid-song. Peak innovation,” one wrote.

One shared, “At this rate, next film’s gonna have a car turning into a fighter jet mid-song”, with another mentioning, “Seriously. Why do Indian directors think that the audience is stupid?!? Brain rot in Bollywood is so real now.”

“One of the leading production companies can't. Afford. Decent VFX on a film,” shared one. One mentioned, “They literally approved this ... bhai adipurush moment naah ho jaye (Hope it is not an Adipurush moment.”

One wrote, “VFX are so poor”, and one shared, “Boat on a F1 circuit… War 2 trailer in a nutshell.”

Another joked, “Didn’t know Bollywood remade F1: The Movie." One comment read, “Speed boat chase in an F1 track only Ayan can pull this off.”

“The bigger problem is that they have put this in the trailer, which means they think that it's one of their better shots. Scary stuff,” shared another.

About War 2

Hrithik is reprising his role as super spy Kabir in War 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit War. The first part starred Hrithik along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. War 2, which also stars Ashutosh Rana, is part of YRF's expansive Spy Universe, which includes the Tiger series, Pathaan, and the upcoming film Alpha. War 2 is slated to release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.