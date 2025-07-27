Deepika Padukone named among 90+ women shaping culture alongside Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been featured on The Shift’s prestigious list of 90+ Women Shaping Culture, a global lineup that includes celebrities like Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie, Billie Eilish, Amal Clooney, and Zoya Akhtar. The list celebrates women across the worlds of activism, creativity, leadership, and global influence, with this special edition honouring 91 years of legendary feminist Gloria Steinem. Featured on The Shift's list of 90+ Women Shaping Culture, Deepika Padukone says success as a balance of well-being and professional achievements.(Instagram/ deepikapadukone)

Deepika named among 90 women shaping future

Sharing the moment on Instagram on Sunday, Deepika wrote, "In tribute to the one and only Gloria Steinem and her 91 years of activism, The Shift is honoring 90 voices shaping our future. Grateful for the honour… #TheShiftIsOn."

In the feature, Deepika reflected on her philosophy of success: "To me, success isn't just about professional achievements but also about well-being—where mental health and self-care matter as much as discipline, dedication, and determination. I hope to inspire a generation that values patience, balance, consistency, and authenticity."

Her inclusion on the list highlights her impact beyond cinema, particularly her work in mental health awareness through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, which has helped normalise conversations around emotional wellness in India and globally.

Deepika's latest outings

Deepika Padukone continues to make history, becoming the first Indian to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026.

Deepika is now gearing up for her next big-screen venture—a high-octane pan-India action film directed by Atlee and backed by Sun Pictures. Tentatively titled AA22xA6, the film features Allu Arjun in the lead and marks Deepika’s first collaboration with him, and her second with Atlee after Jawan. The project is already generating buzz for its powerhouse cast and promises to be one of the most anticipated releases in the coming year.

Deepika is also set to return for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, with production expected to begin in December 2025. According to producers Priyanka and Swapna Dutt, about 30–35% of Kalki 2 has already been filmed, and Deepika will continue to appear as the mother in parts of the sequel.

While Nag Ashwin has confirmed the scripting is complete, the film is expected to focus more on Prabhas’s character Karna and his dynamic with Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama.