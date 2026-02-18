Kiara Advani mourns loss of her father-in-law, recalls his unconditional love in emotional tribute: ‘You will be missed’

On Wednesday, Kiara took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from her wedding reception with Sidharth, in which the two could be seen posing happily with her in-laws. Remembering her father-in-law, Kiara wrote, “From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the centre of everything you did. You showed up — every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things.”

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and his family are going through a tough time as the actor's father, Sunil Malhotra, passed away recently. Sidharth confirmed the sad news with an emotional tribute to his father in a social media post. Now, his wife and actor Kiara Advani has also penned an emotional note mourning the loss of her father-in-law.

She added, “You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return. Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren, and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered.” Both Kiara and Sidharth are currently in Delhi to be with their family during this difficult time.

Fans and industry peers expressed support for the actor in the comments section. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “Our prayers are with you at this difficult time.” Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra added heart emojis. A fan wrote, “May his soul rest in peace.” Another commented, “Om shanti (stay strong).”

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming work Sidharth will next be seen in the film Vvan: Force of The Forest. Helmed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, the film is backed by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and is scheduled to release in theatres later this year.

Kiara is awaiting the release of her film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It also stars Yash, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The fantasy action thriller will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, which is also set to release on March 19.