Did Kiara Advani pose topless again for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar? Alia Bhatt goes 'Wowza'

Kiara Advani has shot for photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for the third time. Her new look was unveiled by the photographer on Wednesday.

Kiara Advani is seen in a black-and-white picture, sitting on a beach in sand. Her hair is covering up her body and she appears to have posed topless for the photo. Kiara also regarded this year's picture as her favourite amongst the three.

Commenting on the picture was actor Alia Bhatt, who wrote, "Wowza." Dabboo called her an 'absolute beauty'. A fan wrote, "THE INTERNET IS GOING TO BREAK AGAIN."

Kiara Advani made her debut on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar in 2019, wearing an embellished blue jean jacket. Her pictures from the shoot last year had been widely shared as well. She was seen posing with nothing but a large leaf covering up her chest.

The pictures earned flak online as Dabboo was accused of plagiarising international photographer Marie Barsch’s similar photoshoot. Sharing a screenshot of one such collage, Barch even reportedly took to Instagram handle to express her disappointment. “I just leave that here,” Barch wrote.

Dabboo insisted that he had actually plagiarised himself. He said he had taken of a picture Tabu in a similar theme back in 2002. “Beautiful Tabu Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2002. This timeless and mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There’s been a little noise about Kiara Alia Advani’s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with a leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept and if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF. #loveandpeace .Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me 100! That’s all that matters," he had said.

Having recently clocked seven years in Bollywood, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Shershaah, after which she will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Shashank Khaitan's untitled next.