Kiara Advani posts picture with Sidharth Malhotra amid break-up rumours. See pic

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra received a lot of appreciation for their 2021 film Shershaah. The rumoured couple was also spotted together by the paparazzi several times but earlier this month, rumours about their breakup began. Amid these rumours, Kiara on Monday, shared a poster of Shershaah, featuring her and Sidharth, along with a heart emoji. Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra shares new pic amid break-up rumours with Kiara Advani, talks about 'a day without sunshine'

On Monday, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, that backed Shershaah, shared a poster of the film on Instagram, stating that movie has won awards for the Best Web Film, Best Actor-Male and Best Actor- Female categories at the Hit List OTT Awards. Kiara shared the post on her Instagram Stories along with a heart and folded hands emojis.

Kiara Advani shares Shershaah's poster.

Sidharth won a lot of appreciation for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Kiara played his fiancee Dimple Cheema in the film. The duo has been rumoured to be in a relationship since quite some time but neither has denied or confirmed the rumours.

Kiara and Sidharth even celebrated the New Year together with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter in Rajasthan. Later, at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival in February, Sidharth was seen sharing a hug with Kiara.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble earlier, Sidharth addressed his equation with Kiara and what he likes about her. He also revealed the one thing he would like to ‘change’ about their equation: “What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film-actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I’m a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it’s a very harsh word to use…I would not like to change anything, she’s a fabulous actor. Okay, what I would change is…that she doesn’t have a love story with me.”

Sidharth is currently working on three films--Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God--all of which are set to release this year. Kiara will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will also star Kartik Aaryan.

