Kiara Advani revisits her childhood with a video on Children's Day, fans call it 'awesome and adorable'

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to re-share a post featuring her childhood memories on the occasion of Children's Day. The video compilation included her adorable moments and was originally shared by a fan account. Fans reacted to the post. (Also read: Preity Zinta shares a note on Children's day: 'They may not always smell pure and sweet....' with a happy pic with twins)

In the clip, baby Kiara wore a pink frock and danced in a room of lights. The video showed a picture of hers with a corn. Kiara also sipped from a Cinderella cup and smiled while posing for the camera.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she re-shared the video made by a fan and wrote, “Happy Children's Day (girl emoji).” Reacting to the video, one of her fans wrote, “Alee (aw) chhoti (small) Kiara.” Another fan commented, “Awesome and adorable.” Other fan wrote, “So cute yaa.” Many fans posted heart emojis on the video.

Kiara made her acting debut with Fugly in 2014. She has starred in several films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz among others. She's appeared on the big screen in more serious roles in Guilty and Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara had worked together in Shershaah and have been rumoured to be dating ever since. While the actors themselves hadn’t made their relationship official, it was made official when filmmaker Karan Johar dropped the hint on his talk show Koffee With Karan, season 7 recently. Kiara confessed that Sidharth is "more than a close friend" to her. Kiara had also said, “Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah” on Karan's show.

Kiara's last two releases – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, did well at the box office.

She will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik in the pipeline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.