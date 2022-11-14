Preity Zinta shares a note on Children's day: 'They may not always smell pure and sweet....' with a happy pic with twins

Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a happy picture with her twins, Jai and Gia. She shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of Children's day. Recently, she celebrated her children's first birthday with messages and pictures on Instagram. (Also read: Preity Zinta celebrates her twins' birthday with heartfelt messages and pics)

In the picture, Preity hugged her twins Jai and Gia. She was all smiles and kept her hair open while posing for the camera. She kept her one hand on the head of Jai and another hand to hold them properly. Gia wore a floral frock with matching hairband. Jai wore in check shirt and pants. Preity looked straight into the camera and her children looked away from the camera.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Preity wrote, “They may not always smell pure and sweet, A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet. But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile, the joys of parenthood and having children are all worth while, Happy Children’s day to all of you. Hope you always keep the child in you alive (red heart emoji).” She used the hashtags #Happychildrensday #Jai #Gia #ting on her picture. She also added My Dil Goes Mmmm song from Namaste London. Actor Patralekhaa dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the post, one of Preity's fans wrote, “Wow, my queen, you are the best mother in the world. Little angels are proud of themselves for having a mother like you. I also wanted to be the aunts of these angels. It's such a good feeling to be hugged by someone you love. I wish I could hug you three angels one day.” Another fan commented, “This is what happiness looks like (red heart emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Being a mother suits you, a kind and a beautiful mother.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the picture.

Preity tied knot with Gene Goodenough in February 2016. It was a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In November 2021, the couple was blessed with twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Recently, she shared heartwarming posts for her children turning one.

