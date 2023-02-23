Kiara Advani shares candid family pics from wedding, mehendi, sangeet as she wishes her mom on her birthday. See here

Weeks after her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra, actor Kiara Advani dropped a bunch of unseen family pictures on Instagram on Wednesday. She shared the candid pictures to wish her mom Genevieve Jaffrey on her birthday. It includes pictures from the wedding day, one from the mehendi and one from the Sangeet night. Also read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra finally share pics from their golden sangeet. See here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing them on Instagram, Kiara simply wrote, “Mummaaaaaa. Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter.”

The first picture from the wedding day shows Kiara posing with her mother, who was twinning with her in a soft pink lehenga. It is followed by another picture from the same day but in monochrome format. It shows Kiara sandwiched between her mom and her brother Mishaal Advani. While her mom pouts at her, she closes her eyes but has a wide smile on her face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The third is a family picture from Kiara and Sidharth's mehendi. It shows the couple posing with Kiara's father, mother and brother. Sidharth is seen with his arms around Kiara's waist. The picture is followed by one from the Sangeet night which has Kiara getting a peck on the cheek by her mom, who was twinning with her in a golden attire.

Designer Manish Malhotra who designed the family's ensembles for the wedding celebrations, also wished her mom. He wrote in the comments section, “Happy birthday Janam.” A fan wrote, "Uggghhh this is just beautiful @jaanamge aunty looks gorgeous as per usual." Another wrote, “Beautiful daughter with beautiful mother.” A comment also read: “Mat karo photo release, mujhe exams pe focus karna hai (don't release more pictures, I have to focus on my exams).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. It was a much guarded affair with only a selected industry celebrities on the guest list. The couple threw a reception for Sidharth's family in Delhi and then for Kiara's family and their Bollywood friends in Mumbai within a weeek.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON