Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra finally share pics from their golden sangeet. See here

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share the first official photos from their sangeet night. The couple got married on February 7 but the photos are still trickling in.

The photos shared on Tuesday show Kiara in a golden lehenga by Manish Malhotra and Sidharth in a black and golden outfit. One photo showed Kiara and Sidharth hugging each other and another showed them dancing together. The last photo showed them raising thei hands, likely after a dance performance.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. They were joined by only close family and friends, which included Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. They returned to Mumbai soon after for a star-studded reception.

For the wedding, Sidharth wore a golden-beige sherwani and Kiara wore a pink lehenga. The lehenga featured intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real Swarovski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle.The new bride chose diamond Jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

Before their wedding, Kiara and Sidharth never accepted that they were getting married, let alone confirm that they had been dating for years. They fell for each other on the sets of Shershaah. He played Captain Vikram Batra and she played his girlfriend Dimple.

