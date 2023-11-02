Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra cannot take their eyes off each other as they celebrate first Karwa Chauth

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra marked their first Karwa Chauth after their wedding. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth called himself blessed as he posted a photo from the terrace. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 in a private wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Also read: Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate Karwa Chauth together

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra new pic

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on Karwa Chauth 2023.

The photo of the couple features them completely lost in each other. Kiara opted for a pink salwar suit. Sidharth wore a maroon kurta for the festive season.

In the photo, a happy Kiara was looking at Sidharth through the channi (seive) as the Mission Majnu actor smiled at her. They were performing the rituals on the terrace after the moon was sighted. Sharing the precious moment, Sidharth wrote in the caption, “Blessed,” with some emojis.

Internet react to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Soon after he dropped the photo, celebs including Karan Johar, Darshan Kumaar, Manish Malhotra and Mukesh Chhabra dropped red heart emojis for the couple. A fan wrote, “She's looking at the moon without looking at the moon.” “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow,” added another. One more said, “I hope you kept fast for her too.”

Celebs on Karwa Chauth 2023

Besides Kiara and Sidharth, several other celebrities also celebrated the festival. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha marked their first Karwa Chauth. The actor dropped the photos and wrote, “Happy first Karwa Chauth my love.” Katrina Kaif shared family photos with Vicky Kaushal and Sham Kaushal on Karwa Chauth.

Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Natasha Dalal among others celebrated Karwa Chauth. Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor held a get-together at his Mumbai house which was attended by Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput and others.

Ahead of Karwa Chauth, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. Jetting away from the city, the couple were seemingly heading out for a holiday.

Sidharth will be seen next in Yodha. Apart from this, he will be making his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. Kiara will be seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan and War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

