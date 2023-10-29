Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani hold hands as they leave for holiday ahead of their first Karva Chauth. Watch

Ahead of Karva Chauth 2023, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen jetting away from Mumbai. The couple was seen at the airport Sunday morning. It's not known where they are heading. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani ‘Hey wifey’ in new ad Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at airport

At the airport, Kiara and Sidharth sported a casual look. While Kiara wore blue pants with a white top, Sidharth opted for a white sweatshirt with grey pants. In a paparazzo video, the two are seen arriving at the terminal gate and greeting the media with a smile. They held hands as they entered the gate.

After showing their IDs and tickets at security check, Sidharth and Kiara briefly looked back to pose for photographers. Kiara waved at the camera and held him for pictures.

Fans react to the couple video

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans began praising their chemistry. One of the users wrote in the comment section, “Such a Wattpad couple are they.” “One of the best couples, God bless you,” added another. One more also called them the "best jodi (couple)."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth and Kiara got married in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The couple will be celebrating their first Karva Chauth next month. Kiara was recently seen attending Durga Puja at a Mumbai pandal.

Fans will see Sidharth next in his upcoming film Yodha. Apart from this, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles. It will stream on Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. She will also be a part of War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. She was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON