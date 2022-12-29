Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra jet off for their New Year vacation ahead of January wedding rumours. Watch

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at airport on Thursday morning. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Kiara and Sidharth as they arrived at the airport one after the other to fly to an undisclosed destination ahead of New Year. Both of them were all smiles for the camera. (Also read: Katrina Kaif asked to stop by airport security as she goes on vacay with Vicky Kaushal: 'Madam checking ke liye rukiye')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Kiara can be seen arriving at the airport. She wore a sleevless blue top with distressed denims. She carried a blue bag with herself and accessorised her airport look with a cap and white sneakers. The actor stopped for a while and posed for the shutterbugs. She laughed and waved back at the paparazzi before going inside the airport.

Moments later, Sidharth was spotted. He wore a red sweatshirt with black pants and sunglasses as he arrived at the airport. He carried a yellow and brown backpack with himself. He posed with the security check personnel and smiled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Instagram, the paparazzo wrote, “Lovebirds! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrive one after the other at Mumbai airport as they leave for year end vacation.” Reacting to the video, one person asked, “Udhar thand nhi hai kya bro (There is no cold there, brother)?" Few people dropped heart emojis on the post.

Recently, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted together while leaving fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house amid rumours of their January wedding. Sidharth and Kiara had worked together in 2021 film Shershaah and have been rumoured to be dating ever since. Their film was a hit at the box office.

While the actors themselves have never confirmed their relationship, it was made official when filmmaker Karan Johar dropped the hint on his famous talk show Koffee With Karan season 7 this year. During her appearance on the show, Kiara said Sidharth is "more than a close friend" to her. She had also said, “Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth will be next seen in Mission Majnu, which is set to release on January 20, 2023. Kiara has Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON