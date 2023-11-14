Kiara Advani solved the ‘Who is Orry’ mystery 4 years ago. Watch this video

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is known as the best friend of Bollywood celebs such as Janhvi Kapoor. However, who he is remains a mystery. Like many on social media, filmmaker Karan Johar was also curious to find out what Orry does for a living. But even close friends Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday didn't know much as they spoke about Orry in the latest Koffee With Karan 8 episode. Now, an old clip from an interview with Zoom of Kiara Advani talking about Orry has resurfaced. Also read: Nysa Devgan and Janhvi Kapoor's BFF Orry reveals he used to wait tables

What Kiara had said about Orry

Kiara Advani revealed her sweet connection with Orry from school days in an old interview.

In the clip from June 2019, Orry gushed over Kiara Advani as he wished her and Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor the best for their film. After his video message was played, Shahid asked Kiara who Orry was. She said in response, "This is Orhan Awatramani. His brother (Kabir Awatramani) was in my class, and he was my junior in school. And this (Orry's video message) was really sweet."

When Shahid said, "He (Orry) was really happy for you," Kiara replied, “Yes, genuinely he was like... this is a surprise. That's really sweet... I was like 'Oh Orhan from school'. Very cute.”

Orry gushed over Kiara, his vice-captain from school

In his video message to Kiara, Orry had said, “Hi Kiara, I just want to say such a big congratulation on your new movie Kabir Singh. I remember I used to see you in high school every other day. You were my vice-captain. And now I am seeing you all over Instagram every day, and all over the television. I want to say that you are so full of life and so full of energy, and I am so proud of how far you have come and how hard you have worked. I wish you and Shahid the biggest congratulations.”

Sara and Ananya on who Orry is

On Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 3, Karan Johar had asked, “Who is Orry?” Sara Ali Khan had then replied, “Who doesn’t know who Orry is?” Ananya Panday had added, “Someone didn’t know and I tried to explain who Orry is. And he told me that he is ‘loved but misunderstood.’ I think he is going by that now.”

Karan interrupted and said, “But that’s what you call a phenomenon, not a person.” Ananya clarified, “That’s all I was told to say,” and left Karan in splits. He further probed, “But that’s not a profession. But there is also a job people have. What is his job?” Sara said, “I think he is a funny person. He has got this energy.”

