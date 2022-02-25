‘Kill it’: Ahead of her stage show, Saba Azad gets a shout-out from Hrithik Roshan. See post

Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating actor-singer Saba Azad. The two have been spotted on dinner dates in Mumbai but they haven't reacted to the speculation about their relationship so far. On Friday, Hrithik gave Saba a shout-out on social media for her upcoming stage show. This is the first time Hrithik has posted about Saba on social media since rumours of them dating began last month. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad meets his family over lunch, calls it 'bestest Sunday')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday evening, Hrithik re-shared a post by Saba about her upcoming performance. "Kill it you guys," Hrithik wrote. The post features Saba along with actor-musician Imaad Shah, who is Naseeruddin Shah's son. Saba and Imaad have an electro-funk band called Madboy/Mink, and they are performing in Pune on Friday night.

Hrithik's post for rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her show in Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saba's original post reads, "@madboymink at @one8.commune tonight!! Come through Pune," and goes on to give the links for booking tickets. Saba was recently seen in SonyLiv's web series Rocket Boys, which starred Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh.

Reports of Hrithik and Saba dating first emerged when the two were spotted by the paparazzi exiting a restaurant after a dinner date last month. Recently, Saba also spent time with Hrithik's family when she joined the Roshans at a family get together. In pictures shared by Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan, Saba can be seen chilling with the rest of the Roshan family. She even commented on the post, “Bestest Sunday.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan and has sons Hrehaan and Hridaan with her. Even after their divorce in 2014, they continue to be friendly and are often spotted at each other’s family gatherings. Sussanne too, gave a shout-out to Saba on social media recently. Earlier this month, Sussanne had shared a photo of Saba from one of her stage shows and captioned it, “What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.