Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad meets his family over lunch, calls it 'bestest Sunday'

Actor Saba Azad joined her rumoured boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family for Sunday lunch. A picture from the get together was shared by Hrithik's uncle, music composer Rajesh Roshan.

In the photo, Hrithik could be seen with his uncle, mom Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, cousin Pashmina, niece Suranika and other members of the family. Everyone was seen lounging in a living room on a mattress of couch.

Sharing the photo, Rajesh captioned it, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time.” Rajesh also shared a picture of the meal they had--sambar, dosa and more items served on a banana leaf.

Reacting to the post, Hrithik commented, “Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun.” Suranika commented, “Best Sunday, best family, best lunch!” Saba also commented on the post and wrote, “Bestest Sunday.”

Hrithik's fans also loved seeing the family picture. “You guys made Sunday my favourite day," wrote one. “God bless this beautiful Family. Sending you all lots of love from Mauritius,” wrote another.

Hrithik and Saba sparked dating rumours when they were spotted walking out of a Mumbai restaurant in January, holding hands. Neither has spoken about each other or confirmed that they are dating.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan gives shout-out to Saba Azad amid dating rumours, calls her 'super cool’

Hrithik was last seen in 2019's War. He was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons. They parted ways in 2014 and are still good friends. Sussanne recently showered love upon Saba on Instagram Stories. Sussanne shared a glimpse of Saba performing on stage at an event in Mumbai. Sharing the photo, Sussanne wrote, "What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink." Reacting to the post, Saba wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

Saba is an actor-singer who was last seen as ‘Pipsy’ in SonyLiv series Rocket Boys.

