Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kim Sharma and Leander Paes fuel relationship rumours as they hold hands during walk, see photo
bollywood

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes fuel relationship rumours as they hold hands during walk, see photo

Rumoured couple Kim Sharma and Leander Paes were seen out and about in Mumbai on Sunday. Last month, pictures revealed that they were holidaying in Goa.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Kim Sharma and Leander Paes holidayed in Goa last month.

After returning from a holiday in Goa, actor Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes were photographed taking a stroll in Mumbai on Sunday. She wore a white and pink maxi dress, while he was casually dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts. They were walking her dog.

Pictures and videos of Kim and Leander’s outing were widely shared online. Many pointed out that neither of them wore masks, despite a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic looming large.

Last month, a restaurant-bar in Goa sparked rumours of Kim and Leander dating by sharing a picture of them enjoying a meal together. Another photo showed him hugging her from behind as they posed on the beach. Later, she shared a picture on Instagram, which appeared to have been taken the same day, and credited ‘Mr P’ for it.

Kim and Leander’s possible relationship has already got a stamp of approval from her ex-boyfriend, actor Harshvardhan Rane. “I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town,” he told a leading daily.

Also read | Geeta Basra says she suffered two miscarriages before son Jovan’s birth: ‘Last two years have been traumatic’

Previously, Kim was in a relationship with Harshvardhan but they broke up in 2019. He confirmed the split with a cryptic message on Instagram. “K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing, and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H,” he wrote.

Kim is best known for her role in Mohabbatein and has starred in a number of films such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, and Nehlle Pe Dehlla.

Leander, too, has dabbled in films. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Rajdhani Express. He and his former doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi will be the subjects of a Zee5 series directed by filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kim sharma leander paes

Related Stories

bollywood

Harshvardhan Rane opens up on break-up with Kim Sharma, blames it on his ‘DNA’

UPDATED ON OCT 29, 2020 04:52 PM IST
bollywood

Did Kim Sharma, Leander Paes just get outed as couple by Goa restaurant? See pics

PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:28 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Father of Indian Chemistry

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP