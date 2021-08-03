Kim Sharma celebrates 25 years of rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes' Olympic win, calls him 'flying man'

Actor Kim Sharma took to Instagram Stories to share a post for her rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes. The occasion was the completion of 25 years since he won a bronze medal in tennis at the Olympics.

Sharing a throwback picture of Leander, Kim wrote: "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ @leanderpaes #flyingman."

On Sunday, the rumoured couple was spotted in Mumbai, taking a stroll with her pet. She was seen in a pink and white maxi dress while Leander was casually dressed in a pair of shorts and a white T-shirt.

Last month, Kim and Leander were spotted at a restaurant-bar in Goa, which immediately sparked relationship rumours. They were seen enjoying a meal together, laughing. In another picture by the beach, he was seen hugging her from behind.

Leander Paes is a well-known Indian tennis player.

Kim was previously in a relationship with Harshvardhan Rane but the couple broke up in 2019. After their breakup, Harvardhan had posted a cryptic note on Instagram and said: “K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing, and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H.”

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan posts happy photos with her hours after her statement on Raj Kundra’s arrest

Kim made her acting debut with Mohabbatein in 2000. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. She did a few other films such as Fida and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story.

Leander, a multiple Grand Slam-winning tennis player, was previously married to model Rhea Pillai and the former couple have a daughter together.

Incidentally, Leander too has dabbled with acting. He made his debut with the 2013 film Rajdhani Express, which also starred Jimmy Shergill and Sudhanshu Pandey.