Kim Sharma, Leander Paes share same pic, make relationship Instagram official

Actor Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes have made their relationship Instagram official. The couple shared a picture of themselves on their respective Instagram accounts.

Kim took to her Instagram account to share a picture showing her smiling for the camera with Leander looking lovingly at her. She did not write a caption but added evil-eye amulet and couple kissing emojis. Leander shared the same picture on his page and wrote ‘magic’ as his caption.

Many of Kim's industry friends dropped comments. Model Ujjwala Raut and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali dropped heart emojis on Kim's post, while fashion designer Masaba Gupta did the same on Leander's post.

It was in July this year that the first pictures, hinting that they were a couple, emerged online. A restaurant-bar in Goa, Pousada By The Beach, shared pictures of the couple and wrote: "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach." One of the pictures showed Leander holding Kim from behind as they posed with a dog. The following month, Kim and Leander were seen taking a stroll in Mumbai, holding hands.

Previously, Kim was in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane but the duo broke up in 2019. When rumours of Kim's relationship with Leander started doing the rounds, on being asked about it, Harshvardhan had approved of the pair. He told a leading daily, “I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that’s the hottest couple in town.”

Also read: Harshvardhan Rane says ex Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are 'hottest couple in town', if dating rumours are 'true'

Leander was in a relationship with model Rhea Pillai in the 2000s. Both share a daughter Aiyana.

Kim made her Bollywood debut in the Yash Raj Films production Mohabbatein. She subsequently worked in films like Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, and Nehlle Pe Dehlla.