Kiran Rao reveals suffering from Chikungunya, urges fans to take precautions: ‘Taking it slow’
Filmmaker Kiran Rao updated fans on her chikungunya recovery, highlighting the love from friends and her pet cat.
Bollywood filmmaker Kiran Rao, shared an update on her health on social media. The filmmaker revealed that she has contracted chikungunya and offered a candid look at her recovery journey. She also gave a glimpse of the support and love from her friends during her recovery.
Kiran Rao shares health update
On Tuesday, Kiran Rao took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself lying on a sofa while smiling for the camera. She also had her pet cat sitting near her feet and looking into the camera. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Ok folks, I now have chikungunya and yes Miri is an excellent paramedic, timely monitoring her mamma's fever."
In another story, Kiran spoke about her recovery journey and wrote, "Taking it slow, admiring my friends' cards, and catching up on my reading — when I can hold up the book! I know you know this but the joint pain is so (skeleton face emoji, exploding head emoji). TAKE ALL PRECAUTIONS."
Chikungunya is a viral infection caused by a mosquito bite. It leads to a high fever and severe joint pain that can sometimes persist for weeks.
About Kiran Rao
Kiran made her directorial debut with the 2011 film Dhobi Ghat. Before this, she produced films like Peepli Live and Delhi Belly. After her directorial debut, the filmmaker went on to produce hits such as Dangal, Talaash, Secret Superstar and Sitaare Zameen Par. In 2024, Rao returned to direction with Laapataa Ladies.
The film, which featured Sparsh Shrivastava along with two newcomers, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel, in lead roles and Ravi Kishan in a pivotal role, received critical acclaim. Even though the film failed to make a mark at the box office, it went on to find its audience on OTT, making the lead actors popular. The film even became India’s official entry to the Oscars but failed to make it to the shortlist.
Kiran Rao's upcoming project
Kiran is now awaiting the release of her upcoming project, Lust Stories 3. The new season brings together an impressive line-up of directors — Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Vishal Bhardwaj and Shakun Batra — each taking charge of a unique story. It stars Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, and is scheduled to release this year on Netflix. The exact release date of the anthology is yet to be announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.