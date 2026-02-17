Kiran Rao reveals suffering from Chikungunya, urges fans to take precautions: ‘Taking it slow’

On Tuesday, Kiran Rao took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself lying on a sofa while smiling for the camera. She also had her pet cat sitting near her feet and looking into the camera. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Ok folks, I now have chikungunya and yes Miri is an excellent paramedic, timely monitoring her mamma's fever."

Bollywood filmmaker Kiran Rao , shared an update on her health on social media. The filmmaker revealed that she has contracted chikungunya and offered a candid look at her recovery journey. She also gave a glimpse of the support and love from her friends during her recovery.

In another story, Kiran spoke about her recovery journey and wrote, "Taking it slow, admiring my friends' cards, and catching up on my reading — when I can hold up the book! I know you know this but the joint pain is so (skeleton face emoji, exploding head emoji). TAKE ALL PRECAUTIONS."

Chikungunya is a viral infection caused by a mosquito bite. It leads to a high fever and severe joint pain that can sometimes persist for weeks.

About Kiran Rao Kiran made her directorial debut with the 2011 film Dhobi Ghat. Before this, she produced films like Peepli Live and Delhi Belly. After her directorial debut, the filmmaker went on to produce hits such as Dangal, Talaash, Secret Superstar and Sitaare Zameen Par. In 2024, Rao returned to direction with Laapataa Ladies.

The film, which featured Sparsh Shrivastava along with two newcomers, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel, in lead roles and Ravi Kishan in a pivotal role, received critical acclaim. Even though the film failed to make a mark at the box office, it went on to find its audience on OTT, making the lead actors popular. The film even became India’s official entry to the Oscars but failed to make it to the shortlist.