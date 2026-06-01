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Kiran Rao wishes she were Rohit Shetty: 'If I was not so worried about outcome…'

Kiran Rao has directed only two films in a film career spanning 15 years. She expressed her wish to direct at a faster pace like Rohit Shetty.

Jun 01, 2026 09:10 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Filmmaker Kiran Rao returned to directing after a 13-year hiatus with her 2024 film Laapataa Ladies. The film received critical acclaim and even became India’s official entry for the Oscars. Now, in an interview with Variety India, Kiran has expressed her wish to direct films at Rohit Shetty’s pace and revealed that she has no plans to take such a long break again.

Kiran Rao on 13-year hiatus and making more films

Kiran Rao wishes she could direct films at Rohit Shetty's pace.

When asked whether she felt the urge to direct during her 13-year hiatus, Kiran said, "Obviously, I want to just keep directing. Every director just wants to go from film to film. I wish I were Rohit Shetty. Like, literally, while he’s editing one film, he’s directing the next film and promoting the third. If I had the confidence to just do that and not be so worried about the outcome, I would make many more films."

She added, "But I’m almost too careful about the viability of a project, the story and what I want to say. This is something that everyone should think about because films take a lot of resources; they’re not just nothing. I try to be mindful of that. But yes, I’d love to make many more films."

Rohit last directed the 2024 film Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

He is currently busy shooting Golmaal 5. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Akshay Kumar in key roles. On Rohit's birthday, Akshay gave fans a glimpse of his look from the film, flaunting a bald appearance. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty 🎉 On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin.”

 
kiran rao rohit shetty
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