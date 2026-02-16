Rohit Shetty firing incident: Mumbai Police arrest 6 more, including alleged shooter
Multiple assailants fired four rounds outside the Mumbai residence of Rohit Shetty on February 1.
Earlier this month, filmmaker Rohit Shetty was surrounded by chaos after unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the Mumbai residence of the Bollywood film director around 12.43 am, prompting heightened security in the area. An investigation was underway. Now, as per the latest update from news agency ANI, The Mumbai police have arrested six persons, including the alleged shooter who fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu. (Also read: 12 special teams, 5 held: What we know about Rohit Shetty house firing incident so far)
6 people arrested in the case
An official detailed that the city police's anti-extortion cell apprehended the alleged shooter, Deepak Sharma, and five others involved in the case from Haryana and Rajasthan on Sunday night.
The accused have been brought to the city. So far 11 people have been arrested in relation to the shooting. Earlier, the crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale, who had allegedly provided a scooter and other logistic support and weapons to the shooter.
More details
At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in the Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building. The official said that Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar had taken responsibility for the firing.
The police had previously invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. The firing has renewed concerns over the security of Bollywood personalities. Similar incidents have been reported in the past, including multiple cases of firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai, for which the Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility in several instances.
Police are examining whether the firing was meant as a threat or linked to any other motive. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.
